Early Addition: See if any of New York's $17 billion in unclaimed cash is yours
Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where WFHers are running their air conditioners and wreaking havoc on the power grid. Here's what else is happening:
- An FDNY marine unit on Tuesday saved a pitbull that had been thrown off a bridge into the Harlem River.
- The funeral for Ivana Trump is being held today at St Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on the Upper East Side. It's unclear if Donald Trump is attending.
- The New York Comptroller's office is sitting on $17.5 billion in unclaimed cash and it maintains a website where you can search to see if any of that money is yours. (If, for example, an employer ever sent you a paycheck to an old address, the comptroller is holding onto it for you.)
- The weed dealers of Washington Square Park posed for a group portrait in New York magazine.
- The race crew for the Tour de France is dousing certain parts of the course with cold water to keep the pavement from melting.
- The Times style section has come out against summer 2022.
- A point against summer 2022: Airlines are losing everyone's luggage, which is why this has become the Summer of the AirTag.
- A point for summer 2022: stocks are going up again.
- No points awarded: This British woman went ahead with her wedding, even though she tested positive for COVID-19, because it was expensive to book everything and she couldn't get a refund.
- Today is a good day to reconsider the chicken caesar wrap.
- Persuasion on Netflix is bad.
