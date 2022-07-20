ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Early Addition: See if any of New York's $17 billion in unclaimed cash is yours

By James Ramsay
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
Dennis Fraevich

Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where WFHers are running their air conditioners and wreaking havoc on the power grid. Here's what else is happening:

  • An FDNY marine unit on Tuesday saved a pitbull that had been thrown off a bridge into the Harlem River.
  • The funeral for Ivana Trump is being held today at St Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on the Upper East Side. It's unclear if Donald Trump is attending.
  • The New York Comptroller's office is sitting on $17.5 billion in unclaimed cash and it maintains a website where you can search to see if any of that money is yours. (If, for example, an employer ever sent you a paycheck to an old address, the comptroller is holding onto it for you.)
  • The weed dealers of Washington Square Park posed for a group portrait in New York magazine.
  • The race crew for the Tour de France is dousing certain parts of the course with cold water to keep the pavement from melting.
  • The Times style section has come out against summer 2022.
  • A point against summer 2022: Airlines are losing everyone's luggage, which is why this has become the Summer of the AirTag.
  • A point for summer 2022: stocks are going up again.
  • No points awarded: This British woman went ahead with her wedding, even though she tested positive for COVID-19, because it was expensive to book everything and she couldn't get a refund.
  • Today is a good day to reconsider the chicken caesar wrap.
  • Persuasion on Netflix is bad.
  And finally, stay cool:
  • And finally, stay cool:

Comments / 0

 

Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
636
Followers
140
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

