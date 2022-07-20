YUCCA VALLEY CHURCH OFFERS SUPERMARKET GIFTCARDS

A Yucca Valley woman was cited for animal cruelty and over 72 animals were removed from her home yesterday (July 20) after she refused an earlier offer of assistance. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Thursday, July 15th, Deputies became aware of possible animal cruelty and neglect at a residence in the 8000 block of Warren Vista in Yucca Valley. Detective Ables contacted the homeowner, Leslie McMillan, 66, and offered to assist her in placing the animals into an animal rescue facility, McMillan refused.
