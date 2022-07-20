YUCCA VALLEY CHURCH OFFERS SUPERMARKET GIFTCARDS

Stop by the Yucca Valley Starbucks this Friday morning from 8AM to 10AM for a chance to get to know your local law enforcement a little better. The Morongo Basin CHP and San Bernardino County Sheriffs will be there for “Coffee With a Cop” – which gives the public a forum for casual conversation with law enforcement. If you have young ones, you are encouraged to bring them along for kid-friendly activities and a chance to win some school supplies.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO