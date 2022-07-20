ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YUCCA VALLEY CHURCH OFFERS SUPERMARKET GIFTCARDS

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting again this month, Desert Hills Presbyterian Church will distribute Stater Brothers gift Cards and food to people in need who live in Yucca Valley, Morongo Valley, or Landers. The...

z1077fm.com

westsidestorynewspaper.com

High Desert’s Backpack Giveaway at the Fairgrounds a Success

Team Cook’s office was pleased to provide monetary support during last Thursday’s Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds. His team has been busy assisting the Victor Valley Rescue Mission and partner agencies with the preparation of backpacks for the event. Many members of their team were also be on hand Thursday to assist with the distribution of Pre-K to 12th grade backpacks for families in need.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

ADD A COP TO YOUR COFFEE ON FRIDAY MORNING

Stop by the Yucca Valley Starbucks this Friday morning from 8AM to 10AM for a chance to get to know your local law enforcement a little better. The Morongo Basin CHP and San Bernardino County Sheriffs will be there for “Coffee With a Cop” – which gives the public a forum for casual conversation with law enforcement. If you have young ones, you are encouraged to bring them along for kid-friendly activities and a chance to win some school supplies.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

DHS Community Blames Management for Mobile Home Fires

“There’s nothing we can do about it,” resident Brandon Hawk said. “There’s absolutely nothing we can do.”. Residents at the Country Squire RV and Mobile Home Park in Desert Hot Springs are desperate for change. One month ago, NBC Palm Springs reported on the community struggling...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

BLOOD DRIVE THIS SUNDAY WILL HELP CRITICALLY LOW SUPPLY

If you’ve been encouraged by the amount of blood donations this month – you have one more opportunity in July to add to the county’s supply. Lifestream will be holding a community blood drive this Sunday from 8 AM to 12 Noon at the Yucca Valley Stator Brothers East. You must be at least 15 years old and in good health to donate – and you’ll receive a free mini physical, a beach towel (while supplies last) and the satisfaction of helping your community.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY SUMMER CONCERT AT THE COMMUNITY CENTER TOMORROW

The Town of Yucca Valley Summer Music Festival is back at the Community Center Softball fields tomorrow night (July 23) with the band Skynyrd & Friends playing Rock music. Additional Saturday concerts will be offered, July 30, August 6 and August 13. Concerts are from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Food and drink is available at the concert. All ages are welcome, and admission is free. The concert schedule for the rest of the series is:
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
4newsplus.com

Fire & Violence At Illegal Marijuana Farms Are A Growing Concern For Phelan And Pinon Hills Residents

On June 26 at about 6 pm, deputies arrived at the 9300 block of White Road in Phelan to find a home fully engulfed in flames. To make things worse, the dirt road leading to the house was booby-trapped with nails sticking out of the ground, causing tire damage to sheriff vehicles and fire engines. The location was deemed illegal marijuana grow. Fortunately, no injuries occurred due to the fire; unfortunately, no arrests have been made.
PHELAN, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Blaze in Santa Ana River Bottom Burns over 40 Acres

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A blaze that erupted near a Jurupa Valley golf course, blackening more than 40 acres, was 30% contained Friday. The “Peralta Fire” was reported at 9:43 p.m. Friday in the area of Peralta Place and Riverview Drive, just east of the Jurupa Hills Country Club, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER BOARD MEETS TONIGHT

The Morongo Basin Community Health Center governing board meets tonight at 6:00 p.m. at their offices at 6530 LaContenta Road. Suite 700 in Yucca Valley. The meeting will be both in-person and online. In-person attendees will be required to wear a mask. Instructions to attend online are in this story at Z1077fm.com. After an opportunity for public comments the board will discuss recent restructuring of care, and approval of a satellite office in Yucca Valley.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/22/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,278 new reported cases. Since July 14, hospitalizations increased by 19%, with 249 and 35 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 4,864 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Firefighters Battle River Bottom Fire

Riverside, CA: Firefighters were battling approximately 10 acres of burning brush in heavy fuels on Thursday night, July 21, with 0% containment near Riverview Drive and Kern Drive in Riverside, the Riverside County Fire authority reported. Fire crews remained on the scene for an extended period of time. The fire...
RIVERSIDE, CA
recordgazette.net

Redlands man found guilty of 2017 shooting spree

A San Bernardino County jury has found Kenneth Scott Welch of Redlands guilty of all crimes and allegations he was charged with as a result of a 2017 shooting spree in Rialto, Highland and Hesperia that left one victim dead, and three others injured. The jury took 30 minutes to...
REDLANDS, CA
kclu.org

Ventura County detectives break up Southern California brothel ring

Ventura County prosecutors say eight people have pled guilty to charges they ran a half dozen brothels in Southern California disguised as legitimate businesses. The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force started an investigation in September of 2020, after seeing online ads offering sex. It led them to businesses in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY WOMAN CITED, OVER 72 ANIMALS REMOVED FROM HER HOME

A Yucca Valley woman was cited for animal cruelty and over 72 animals were removed from her home yesterday (July 20) after she refused an earlier offer of assistance. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Thursday, July 15th, Deputies became aware of possible animal cruelty and neglect at a residence in the 8000 block of Warren Vista in Yucca Valley. Detective Ables contacted the homeowner, Leslie McMillan, 66, and offered to assist her in placing the animals into an animal rescue facility, McMillan refused.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

More than 70 animals removed from Yucca Valley home due to neglect and malnutrition

More than 70 animals were removed from a home in Yucca Valley after they were found suffering from neglect and malnutrition. Authorities said they first become aware of home on Thursday. A detective from the Morongo Basin contacted the homeowner, a 66-year-old woman, and offered to assist her in placing the animals into an animal rescue facility. The homeowner refused the assistance, according to the Sheriff's Dept.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA

