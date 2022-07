Dave Sovereen, 43, owns Mercury Telecom, located on Ashman Street across from Kroger’s in Midland. He has 15 employees. They provide internet and telephone service for businesses. They have high-speed internet and phone systems where they provide new phones and service for a fixed monthly fee. Sovereen said three-fourths of their business in based in Wisconsin. They have an office in Manitowoc.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO