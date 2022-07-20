ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Blount Says We’re Taking the Earth for Granted in ‘Once There Was No Sun’ Video

By Jonathan Bernstein
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the latest offering from his upcoming album The New Faith, Jake Blount transforms an ages-old folk standard most commonly associated with Bessie Jones into a contemporary tale about taking the planet for granted in the face of the climate crisis. “Once There Was No Sun,” Blount said in...

www.sfgate.com

SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Return We Didn’t See Coming, But Should Have.

There’s been plenty of walking wounded on Bold & Beautiful lately, whether it be emotional or physical, but a distinct shortage of doctors. Which is one of the reasons we shouldn’t be surprised that they’re bringing a new (old) physician back to the canvas now. Bridget was...
SFGate

Best Bets: Art + Soul Oakland Festival Brings Faye Carol, Blues And R&B Musicians To Perform This Weekend

Art + Soul Oakland, one of the jewels of the Bay Area summer festival season, returns this weekend, complete with its usual assortment of live music on two stages, all kinds of vendors and family entertainment, and delicious foods and drinks. That is such good news that you could easily overlook the bit of musical history set to take place there as well. That would be in the form of the popular and renowned Bay Area singer Faye Carol - aka The Dynamic Miss Faye Carol - who as the primary musical headliner will be performing the world premiere of her new suite, "Blues, Baroque, and Bars: From The Streets to the Symphony." The work, created with funding from a Hewlett Foundation 50 Arts Commission grant, traces the history of Black people in America through blues, jazz, R&B, hip-hop and other roots music genres. Backing Carol will be Parliament-Funkadelic's percussionist Dennis Chambers, Oakland MC RyanNicole and a baroque string quartet. Others performing Saturday include pianist, composer and bandleader Kev Choice; rapper/singer/songwriter Jonah Melvon; Oakland band the Alphabet Rockers, and the West Coast Blues Society Caravan of All Stars, among many others. The event runs noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at and around Oakland's Frank Ogawa Plaza (easily accessible by the 12th Street Oakland BART station). Carol is set to perform around 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. More information is at https://www.artandsouloakland.com.
SFGate

Remote Control 07-21-22 Bay Area chefs say 'The Bear' is 'pretty dead on' in depictions of abusive kitchens

The hit FX series, "The Bear," was just renewed for a second season following its smash success. (FX) If you’ve ever prepped onions and veg in the wee hours of the morning for the day’s lunch rush, if you’ve ever been yelled at by the dishwasher for not peeling the labels off the cambros before they hit the sinks, if you’ve ever dropped a tray full of freshly baked cookies in front of customers and the business owner on your first day, then FX/Hulu’s buzzy new show, “The Bear,” will slap you right back into the thick of those suppressed memories.
