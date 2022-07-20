ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Tap Credit Union® Awards Two 2022 Scholarship Winners

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022--

On Tap Credit Union®, a leader in providing consumers in local Colorado communities with innovative financial solutions for more than 65 years, awarded two 2022 scholarship winners, Alexandria Eke and William Wheaton, for their dedication to advocacy within their communities. On Tap is extremely pleased to award these extraordinary individuals to help them pursue their personal and academic goals.

From left to right, Alexandria Eke and William Wheaton, our 2022 Scholarship Winners. (Photo: Business Wire)

Eke and Wheaton have both dedicated numerous hours to volunteering within their communities and making a positive impact by advocating through the application of thoughtful technology. Each are looking to pursue their goals in STEM fields so that they may continue to enhance the world around them by crafting meaningful and practical solutions to address the problems of others. In each of their essays, there was a common theme around the importance of combining initiative and ingenuity in order to make waves of impact.

“The credit union strives to help shape a bright financial future for young adults, and scholarships are awarded to members of the credit union and community who demonstrate a caring spirit and appreciation for others,” said On Tap Credit Union President and CEO Tracie Wilcox. “The high caliber of all the applicants this year made the selection process difficult, but the achievements of our selected winners are exemplary.”

About On Tap Credit Union

Formerly Coors Credit Union, On Tap Credit Union is a full-service cooperative financial institution serving people living and working in Jefferson, Denver, Boulder, and Larimer counties. Founded in 1954, the credit union has $372 million in assets and 20,000 members who are also owners of the organization. The credit union provides personal consultation and financial solutions including vehicle, mortgage, and home equity loans, credit cards, insurance, savings and investment accounts, and financial guidance, as well as a full suite of business services including a variety of commercial lending solutions. For more information, please visit www.OnTapCU.org.

