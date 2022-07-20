Daversa Partners Appoints Samantha Pernice to Managing Director

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022--

Daversa Partners, the technology industry’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, has announced today that Samantha Pernice has been named as the firm’s newest Managing Director, bringing eight years of search experience to the firm’s leadership team.

Pernice’s rise to Managing Director at Daversa Partners recognizes her relentless drive, search work expertise, and dedication to continued learning and development. Pernice’s impressive book of business includes building mission-oriented companies within artificial intelligence and climate tech, with an affinity for engineering, data and product functions. She has played an integral role building out the firm’s sustainability and technology practices and is responsible for building the leadership teams for companies including Dataminr, Arcadia Power, Compass, Petal, SKIMS and the New York Times as well as partnering with venture capital firms including Thrive Capital and Energy Impact Partners, amongst others.

Laura Kinder, President of Daversa Partners, said, “I am thrilled to announce Samantha as Daversa Partners’ newest Managing Director. She has been instrumental in scaling our engineering and product practice over the past 8 years and has paved the way for a robust climate tech book of business. She recognized an area for growth and the opportunity to amplify our firm’s mission-driven work as it pertains to climate solution technology. Congratulations to Samantha on a well-deserved promotion and thank you for your leadership and incredible work for our clients.”

Daversa Partners is technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies. Our global footprint spans 2 continents and eight offices, giving our high-performance teams visibility into the entirety of the market. We are dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across consumer and enterprise businesses.

Extraordinary talent is hard to find and even harder to recruit. Focusing our searches on delivering Material Impact executives is what sets us apart and is what makes Daversa the search partner of choice.

