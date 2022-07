picture of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) It's really frustrating to see prices continue to go up on every product and service out there. It's no wonder that we all are feeling the financial squeeze. But here's some good news. A new proposal called The Family Security Act 2.0 would give you hundreds of dollars more per month. If you have any children under the age of 18, this proposal could be a game changer. For children under the age of six, you would get $350 per month for each qualifying child. For those children aged six to 18, you would receive $250 per month. This is a completely different stimulus item. It is not related to the Child Tax Credit from 2021.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO