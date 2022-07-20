ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

RPD: DUI suspect had large amount of pills, cash at Rogersville gas station

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago
Robert Allen McLain

A Rogersville man was charged with two counts of drug trafficking, among other charges, after police responding to a possible drunk driver at a Rogersville gas station discovered a large amount of pills and cash.

On the evening of July 7 Rogersville Police Department Officer Cambren Gibson responded to the Scotchman gas station on W. Main Street on a report of a possible intoxicated driver in a green Ford Explorer.

Gibson stated in his report that he located Robert Allen McLain, 35, 217 Brown Road, Rogersville, who Gibson observed to have slurred speech and to be having trouble standing and staying awake.

McLain reportedly told Gibson that he had recently taken medication, Gibson reported.

Gibson stated that McLain performed poorly on a field sobriety test, and was found to have a revoked license for failure to pay fines.

During the investigation RPD Officer Josh Byrd located a black bag in the back seat of the Explorer where McLain stated he kept his medication.

Gibson stated in his report that Byrd located a baggy containing 266 Alprazolam pills, as well as a pill bottle with 17 Alprazolam pills and 2.5 Buprenorphine pills. The HCSO Narcotics Unit then responded to the scene and seized $520 in cash and the Explorer.

McLain was charged with two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to deliver DUI second offense, driving on a revoked license, and probation violation.

He was arraigned in Sessions Court on July 13 and ordered held without bond pending a his next court date set for Nov. 30.

The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

