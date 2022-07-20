ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OBITUARY: Robert Eugene Sprague, 1956-2022

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert (Bob) was born in Arcata on May 28, 1956 at Trinity Hospital to LaVern Sr. and Grace Donna (Kern) Sprague. He was raised in Arcata with his three sisters and three brothers. Bob attended local school and attended Arcata...

lostcoastoutpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: James J Rocha, 1947-2022

James “Jim” Rocha died at his home in Fortuna on June 18, 2022 surrounded by his family. At that moment we lost a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, neighbor and friend. Jim was born on August 7, 1947 at the old Scotia Hospital to Joe and...
FERNDALE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Lynne Mary Renner, 1947-2022

… born to Jim and Marion McCarthy in Providence, Rhode Island. The oldest of four sisters, as a child she was a firecracker, often enrolling her sisters in her shenanigans. One of her more famous stories was that she got tired of always having to trim the hedge at her house, so imagine the family’s surprise upon returning home to find she had just chopped the whole thing down. She wrote poetry, and starting at the age of 10 had several of her poems published in the newspaper.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Edward Darrow Sanderson, 1929-2022

Edward Darrow Sanderson was born August 7, 1929 in Whitesboro, Oklahoma to William Mcferdeson Sanderson and Minnie Josephine Bell. He passed on to Heaven July 19, 2022 in Rio Dell, just a few weeks before his 93rd birthday. As the family moved numerous times in the 1930s and 40s, he was raised and attended schools in both Whitesboro and Rio Dell. Many times he told us of the one-room school house he went to here in Metropolitan. He married our mother, “Pug,” Alsie Isabel McCoy, in 1948 at the Poteau, Oklahoma justice of the peace. Money was scarce, so Mom had to sell a pig to pay for the marriage license.
RIO DELL, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Steven Mark Perkins, 1962-2022

Steven Mark Perkins — beloved son, brother, father and friend — died peacefully on July 8, 2022 after a short painful battle with an aggressive form of lung cancer at the age of 60. Steve was born on May 5, 1962 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Eureka and spent most of his grade school years in the Eureka City Schools district. Steve began his love of music at an early age, starting with piano at age 5, trumpet at age 10 and getting involved with playing the electric bass in his early teens.
EUREKA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#J Street#Obituaries#Softball#Trinity Hospital#Lavern Sr#Arcata High School#The U S Army#The Lost Coast Outpost
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week (Episode 253)

A wild officer-involved shooting and collision-ended chase in Eureka somehow resulted in no major injuries, drama ensued after a social media influencer filmed himself trying to help a Eureka panhandler, a spy camera was found in the women’s bathroom at the Fortuna Rodeo, a community garden sign in Arcata was vandalized in a way that appears to be hateful toward immigrants, a hurdle is approaching for the proposed economy-shaking fish farm in Samoa, accused racial-slurring assaulters are sought by Eureka police, the northern Arcata area Valley West is looking to get its first river-access park, Eureka export Mike Patton surprisingly revealed intimate mental health details to Rolling Stone, musician John Mayer donated $10K in support of local nature, Humboldt Last Week kiddo Audrey was the first Humboldt Crabs bat girl of the season, event suggestions, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

New Mural in Rio Dell

RIO DELL, Calif.(KIEM)- The Rio Dell-Scotia Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the painting of a new mural as part of the Rio Dell Façade Improvement Project. The project is aimed at encouraging efforts to bring new life to downtown buildings and storefronts. The project also offers incentives for building owners to beautify their property. The […] The post New Mural in Rio Dell appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

Food for People’s Offers Free Drive-thru Produce Distributions in Eureka and Fortuna

Food for People will host Free Drive-thru Produce distributions next week in Eureka and Fortuna to combat the rising prices of living. These free outdoor distributions will continue as the summer goes on to ensure that everyone in these difficult times can have access to the nutritious, seasonal produce, and pantry staples needed for good health.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Eureka City Council Approves Demolition of Broadway Dolos After Emotional Debate, and Also Discusses Waterfront Development Strategies

The Eureka City Council pondered the fate of the Broadway dolos during this week’s meeting. (Even though it sounds funny, “dolos” is actually singular. Dolosse are those wave-dissipating concrete structures piled out on the jetty.) The council was tasked with deciding whether the 42-ton dolos should be relocated from its existing location at the former Chamber of Commerce site to Coast Guard Park at the intersection of Broadway, Fairfield and Del Norte streets.
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Arrested Suspects in Eureka Pursuit, Shooting Identified

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office released an update today on Wednesday night’s pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Eureka, identifying two suspects in the incident that saw shots fired at deputies and stating two of the deputies “involved in this incident have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation.”
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Scott Edward Messer Sr., 1956-2022

Scott Edward Messer Sr. died suddenly at home in Eureka on May 2, 2022 at the age of 65. We mourn his loss. Scott was born on August 11, 1956 at the former Trinity Hospital in Arcata to Geraldine Lois (Petersen) Alden and Richard Allen Messer. He was the oldest of three brothers.
kymkemp.com

Site Chosen in Canton, Ohio for Restored McKinley Statue from Arcata

In the three years since Arcata took down its statue of President William McKinley and shipped it to Canton, Ohio, the bronze effigy’s ultimate location has been uncertain. While the battered sculpture was known to have been restored, the Timken Foundation, which took possession of the statue, has been non-communicative about its plans.
ARCATA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

'Bridge Fire' burns near Douglas City in Trinity County

DOUGLAS CITY, Calif. - CAL FIRE is on the scene of a wildfire in Trinity County near Douglas City. The Bridge Fire was reported just before midnight Wednesday night. Firefighters accessed the fire from Union Hill Road and Steel Bridge Road off Highway 299. CAL FIRE said as of 3...
DOUGLAS CITY, CA
kymkemp.com

More Details Emerge About the Officer Involved Shooting in Eureka

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The Humboldt County Critical Incident Response Team continues its investigation into a pursuit and officer involved...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Judge Sentences Fortuna Man to 5 Years for Arson and Other Charges

Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. [Thursday], Humboldt County Judge Kaleb Cockrum sentenced 52-year-old Mark Jonathan Wright to 5 years in prison for multiple felonies committed over several years in Fortuna. In 2018, surveillance video showed Wright causing more than $8000 in damage at Leonardo Logging....
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Woman Hit by Spent Bullet During Pursuit in Eureka

A spent bullet hit a woman as she sat on the floor singing with her small son Wednesday evening in Eureka. Law enforcement was pursuing suspects fleeing in a vehicle along Vance Avenue when one of the shots fired went through a window, a wall, a painting, and then struck a woman sitting in her home–fortunately, she was uninjured.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Fortuna Man Gets Five Years in Prison For Vandalism, Arson Charges

Humboldt County Office of the District Attorney release:. Yesterday, Humboldt County Judge Kaleb Cockrum sentenced 52-year-old Mark Jonathan Wright to 5 years in prison for multiple felonies committed over several years in Fortuna. In 2018, surveillance video showed Wright causing more than $8000 in damage at Leonardo Logging. He received...
FORTUNA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

ARCATA CITY COUNCIL ELECTION: Councilmember Meredith Matthews Announces Candidacy; One Other Community Member Has Taken Out Nomination Papers So Far

Monday marked the beginning of the nomination period for the November election, and so far two people have taken out papers to run for Arcata City Council, which will have two seats open at the end of this year. Arcata City Clerk Bridget Dory told the Outpost this afternoon that current councilmember Meredith Matthews took out her paperwork this week, as did community member Raelina Krikston.
ARCATA, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County Jury Finds Fortuna Woman Guilty of DUI

The following is a press from the Mendocino County District Attorney:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned to court from its deliberations late Wednesday afternoon to announce it had found the trial defendant guilty. Defendant Megan Autumn Brazil, age 41, of Fortuna, was found guilty of misdemeanor driving a...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Suspect Allegedly Fired AK-47 at Officers During Last Night’s Pursuit in Eureka; Local Man Arrested for Attempted Murder, Sheriff’s Office Says

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Critical Incident Response Team continues its investigation into a pursuit and officer-involved shooting last night in Eureka. During this investigation, law enforcement has located evidence indicating the discharge of a weapon on the 5000 block of Vance Avenue...
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy