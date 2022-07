Monday marks the last week of the South Cumberland Summer Meal Program (SMP). All Grundy County kids are invited to come to one of the partner sites Monday through Friday for free meals. Join the SMP at the sites listed below. The program has successfully accomplished their goal of feeding hundreds of families through the meal services provided to Grundy County youth, ages 2-18. Follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/SouthCumberlandSMP.

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO