KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen citizens are being asked to join in the discussion of the final Comprehensive Plan, and to provide feedback. The City of Killeen will host a Community Meeting this Monday, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center in the Special Events Ballroom. This plan was created and based off of community feedback on priorities for the city. It outlines a vision for Killeen for the next 10-20 years.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO