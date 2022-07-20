ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Biden to visit Wilkes-Barre Thursday

By Tim Haberski, Julie Dunphy
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pvzkC_0gmESiQ900

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden is expected to visit Wilkes-Barre Thursday.

Congressman Matt Cartwright confirms with Eyewitness News that President Biden will visit Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. He is expected to talk about community safety and crime-related issues.

“The President will give remarks on building on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to further reduce gun crime and save lives,” the White House stated in a news release.

According to a Wilkes University spokesperson, President Biden will appear at Wilkes University’s Marts Center on Thursday, July 21.

Police still searching for escaped inmate

The White House has not yet released specific details on a time and location.

This is a developing story. Check back with Eyewitness News for more details as they are released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

President Biden visit to Wilkes-Barre canceled

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden’s visit to Wilkes-Barre Thursday has been canceled due to his positive COVID-19 test. Biden was scheduled to stop at Wilkes University where he was set to speak at the university’s Marts Center Thursday afternoon. The White House says he was expected...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
News Channel 34

Man airlifted in Cortland County after crash

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On the afternoon of July 17th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Route 281 in the Town of Preble. 51-year-old George Santerre was driving a 1929 Ford southbound on Route 281 when the vehicle experienced...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Lottery ticket worth $18.9M sold in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that a jackpot winning ticket was sold for the New York LOTTO drawing on July 20. According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was worth $18.9 million and was sold at the Yonkers Mini Mart & Deli on Yonkers Avenue in Westchester County. The winning numbers for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilkes-barre, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Wilkes-barre, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cartwright
CBS News

Trump claims "persecution" of him would "immediately stop" if he decided not to run for political office

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if he did not pursue the presidency again, Washington would leave him alone. "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," Trump said at a rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Friday night. "But that is not what I do. I can't do that, I can't do that. Can't do that. Because I love this country and I love you."
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has COVID

And there it is: President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House announced Thursday morning, and is dosing up with Paxlovid to keep his so-far “very mild symptoms” from turning severe. In some ways, this is one of the cases the entire world has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Crime#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
Fox News

Rep. Ronny Jackson: Why President Biden Won’t Finish His First Term

On this episode, Will sits down with Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) to discuss his upcoming book, Holding The Line. Rep. Jackson draws on his experience serving as the White House physician for three U.S. Presidents to explain why he believes President Biden is no longer fit to serve as President of the United States. Plus, Rep. Jackson lays out how Democrats may go about forcing President Biden out of office before the end of his first term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News Channel 34

Woman killed in Route 23 crash

ROXBURY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to New York State Police, a woman was killed yesterday in a crash in the town of Roxbury. New York State Police report that they were called yesterday morning to a report of a two-vehicle collision on State Route 23 in the town of Roxbury. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.
ROXBURY, NY
Idaho Capital Sun

Biden tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House announced Thursday morning. Biden, 79, is fully vaccinated against the virus and has twice received booster doses, according to the statement. He is taking Paxlovid, an antiviral prescription medication that is meant to reduce the severity of symptoms and the duration of illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
AFP

Biden seeks to mobilize on crime and climate ahead of midterms

Climate change in Massachusetts on Wednesday, gun control in Pennsylvania on Thursday, next week -- law and order in Florida. That comes after he sought to revive his climate change agenda on Wednesday in the northeastern state of Massachusetts, and ahead of a visit Monday to Florida -- at the invitation of an association of African-American police officers -- where he will also participate in a campaign meeting with his party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News Channel 34

Raymond Corp. welder wins global competition

GREENE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Dave Micha, a Raymond Corporation welder, recently won gold in the international Toyota Material Handling Group Skills Competition. Micha beat competitors from China, France, Italy, and Sweden, as well as other U.S. participants. According to Raymond, the competition consisted of welding a steel pressure vessel,...
GREENE, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy