Salt Lake City, UT

SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall tested positive for COVID-19, recovering at home

By Utah Public Radio
upr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter testing positive for COVID-19, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall is recovering at home with mild symptoms. Mendenhall first announced her positive result in a Tweet posted...

www.upr.org

upr.org

COVID-19 cases rise throughout Utah due to new BA.5 Omicron Variant

COVID-19 cases are rising once again throughout Utah due to the BA.5 Omicron Variant, which health experts say is the most transmissible strain of Coronavirus yet. As of July 21, the Utah Department of Health confirmed the state of Utah has officially reached one million reported COVID-19 cases. Dr. Eddie...
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Opinion: The floats you’ll never see at the Pioneer Day parade

Sunday is Pioneer Day, a uniquely Utah celebration that has wisely been broadened to honor all Utahns, past and present, who have been pioneers in a variety of ways. Thus, whether you will be at church on Sunday singing, “Come, Come Ye Saints,” or welcoming the arrival of Ukrainian immigrant pioneers fleeing violence, or celebrating the success of pioneering women politicians, this day has something for everyone.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah weather: Salt Lake, Davis, Utah counties getting more wind

SALT LAKE CITY — If you live in northern Utah, the wind has been hard to ignore the last several months. Strong winds aided several large fires through the state, including the Halfway Hill fire, which bloomed to over 10,000 acres this month, while gusts of over 60 mph brought dust from the Great Salt Lake's dry lakebed raining down on the Wasatch Front.
KSLTV

BA.5 variant driving new surge of Utah COVID-19 cases

MURRAY, Utah — President Joe Biden’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis Thursday was a sober reminder that Utah is not done fending off COVID-19 in many communities. In fact, Utah hit the ominous milestone of 1 million official cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than two years ago.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Where in the US is home building booming? All eyes on Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Looking at the national map of where in the U.S. homes are being built the fastest, almost the entire state of Utah sticks out as a glaring hot spot. Using Census Bureau data, Axios recently compiled a county-by-county national map of where housing units are growing the fastest across the U.S. While some geographically smaller counties in Texas boast some of the highest percentages, Utah is high on the national list, too — but with a high concentration of rapidly growing counties statewide.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One million cases of COVID have now been reported in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — One million cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in the state of Utah since the pandemic started more than two years ago, according to Intermountain Healthcare. “It’s is a huge milestone,” said Dr. Eddie Stenehjem, an infectious diseases physician for Intermountain Healthcare. “Two-and-a-half years...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

A weekend of heat and storms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we begin our holiday weekend we face the hottest day of this heat cycle. Temperatures will be in the triple digits across most of Utah, and those that don’t make will be in the upper 90s. As part of this heat southern Utah will be facing an Excessive Heat […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Several Utah counties are under a Stage 1 Fire Restriction Order

SALT LAKE CITY — The following counties are under a Fire Restriction Order (stage 1) by the Utah Department of Natural Resources: Davis, Juab, Millard, Morgan, Piute, Salt Lake, Sanpete, Sevier, Tooele, Utah, and Wayne. With recent drought conditions and weather conditions, it’s important to know fire restrictions in...
UTAH STATE
Economic Hardship Reporting Project

Taxpayers Spent Over Half a Million Dollars to Clean Homeless Encampments in Salt Lake County in 2021

By Bethany Rodgers and Eric Peterson. The following story was supported by funding from The Economic Hardship Reporting Project and was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. On July 7, dozens of people experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake City frantically gathered their...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
FOX 13 News

Comparing Utah's current temperatures to 50 years ago

July is on track to be the hottest month on record for Salt Lake City by a wide margin — and the previous record holder was one year ago. Comparing average July temperatures over the past 10 years with the temperatures in 1937-1946, we found Salt Lake City is six degrees warmer in July on average — going from 77 to 83 degrees.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Time is of the essence for North Ogden food pantry, Tri-City Exchange

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — The founder of Tri-City Exchange says he doesn’t know how much time he has, but he knows it’s not much. He’s under the gun to raise a significant amount of money, $600,000, in order to purchase the property currently occupied by the business and fold it into a 501(c)3 (non-profit) organization.
NORTH OGDEN, UT
utahstyleanddesign.com

Beat the Heat at the Top Swimming Spots in Utah

While summer in Utah is generally a wonderful time of sunshine, mountain air and endless trails, the dog days can tend to get relentlessly hot, dry and dusty. In addition to creating volatile wildfire conditions, the weather can leave your whole body feeling a bit parched and in need of a respite. Fortunately, the Beehive state is full of literal and figurative oases in the desert, with a host of alpine lakes, mountain reservoirs and waterfall-fed swimming holes. Here’s our list of the best swimming spots in Utah. Some of these require a decent hike to get to, while others are just feet from the car, but they’re all perfect for staying cool on a summer day.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

What is causing the surge in cougar sightings?

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, there has been a surge of cougar sightings reported throughout Utah in areas such as West Valley City and Murray. Simultaneously, the state’s drought status has been worsening. As of today, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that 100% of Utah is “abnormally dry,” while 99.6% of the state is in a “severe drought.” As a result, Utah’s natural water supply is limited.
MURRAY, UT

