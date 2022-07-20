ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, ME

Mainer Finds Grenade While Digging in Their Back Yard on Monday Evening

By Matt James
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What would you do if you were working in your back yard doing some yard work and digging in the earth and you came across something wild. Like a frickin' grenade?. Well, that's exactly what happened to one Maine resident on...

949whom.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seacoast Current

UPDATE: Missing Maine Woman Located

UPDATE: Maine State Police Saturday morning said Anne Swett was safely located. A Silver Alert was issued late Friday night for a Maine woman who never showed up for a visit with a friend in Massachusetts. Anne Swett, 66, left her Saco home Friday morning and may be driving a...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Arrest Made In Killing Of Maine Teen

Earlier this week, we told you about the killing of a 14 year old girl from Mount Vernon. Brooke McLaughlin had been found deceased, by her mother, in the family home on Monday evening. Now, it appears an arrest has been made in the case. According to a press release...
Q106.5

4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone

Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Child dies in Standish during storm Thursday

STANDISH, Maine — Police have confirmed that a 9-year-old girl died after severe weather in Standish caused a tree to fall on the car she was in on Thursday afternoon. Captain Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sherriff's Office confirmed the incident happened near the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Lisbon, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Lisbon, ME
penbaypilot.com

Early morning fire heavily damages Camden house

CAMDEN — Camden and Rockport firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that was producing heavy, thick smoke inside a Camden home early Saturday morning, while Hope, Lincolnville and Union firefighters remained nearby, ready to assist with additional manpower and tank trucks filled with water. The home, near the end of...
CAMDEN, ME
wabi.tv

Woman reported missing in Saco has been found

SACO, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say a Saco woman reported missing Friday was found safe after a Silver Alert was issued. 66-year-old Anne Swett was supposed to meet with a friend in Massachusetts but never showed up. Police say she was found safe but released no other information.
SACO, ME
WMTW

Maine abduction report was actually an incredible story of generosity

WISCASSET, Maine — Police say reports of an attempted abduction in Wiscasset that took off on social media actually turned out to be a story of a good Samaritan. Police say they were called Tuesday night for reports of a van with New Hampshire license plates with two men trying to abduct a young girl. Police say it was all "a HUGE misunderstanding."
WISCASSET, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Yard#Grenade#Earth#Wgme#The Lisbon Fire
Boston 25 News WFXT

Thunderstorm claims life of 9-year-old girl in Maine

STANDISH, Maine (AP) — A 9-year-old girl died in Maine when thunderstorms that swept across the state caused a tree to fall on a car, officials said. First responders had difficulty reaching the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish on Thursday because of storm debris and then had to clear away the tree and limbs to reach the girl, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department said.
STANDISH, ME
101.9 The Rock

Girl Rescued from Drowning in Turner, Maine Pond

An 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after nearly drowning in Bear Pond in Turner. Local resident Tina Ouellette told the Sun Journal that she was at Bear Pond Beach around 3 p.m. when a girl was in distress while swimming. Ouellette said a young man pulled...
TURNER, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
94.9 HOM

Funtown in Saco, Maine, Holding Another Adults-Only Night in August

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Story Land must be flattered, then. Years ago, Story Land was the first amusement park to hold an adults-only night in their space that typically invites children. Any theme park gets nervous at the unknown, and Story Land wasn't sure if it would be a big hit. It ended up being a massive hit, so much so that Story Land decided to hold four adults-only nights in 2022. After seeing the buzz Story Land was getting, Funtown decided to try their hand at an adults-only night on July 16, and before the date even arrived, tickets had sold out. The laws of supply and demand called for Funtown to bring another adults-only night to the table, and they've agreed.
SACO, ME
WMTW

Thieves damage, clean out bank ATM in Kennebunk

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Kennebunk police say thieves targeted an ATM at the Norway Savings Bank on Portland Road early Friday morning. At about 1 a.m., police say the ATM alarm went off. When officers arrived, they found significant damage to the ATM. Police say the deposit and cash drawers had been removed and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.
KENNEBUNK, ME
94.9 HOM

Inmates at a Maine Prison are Being Paired With Puppies

Located in Warren, Maine it is said that there is very important work being done within the walls of the prison and it all has to do with puppy dogs. According to News Center Maine, pairing inmates with puppies will help give them a new purpose. This nonprofit is also helping change the lives of Vets by pairing them up with puppies as well.
WARREN, ME
WMTW

Magnet fishing helps clean Maine waters

Maine has a lot of great fishing spots, and a lot of different kinds of fish to catch. But one fishing group is catching trash instead of fish. The group is called "Citizen Magnet Fishing." "I just usually make a coil and then just chuck it into the water as...
WESTBROOK, ME
B98.5

Twin Brothers Arrested in Waterville Maine on Drug Charges, Warrants

According to the Kennebec Journal, a recent traffic stop in the city of Waterville led to the discovery of drugs. The KJ reports that the traffic stop was otherwise routine Monday on Waterville's Kennedy Memorial Drive. A Maine State Trooper made a traffic stop at around 4:30 Monday afternoon on...
WMTW

Maine community cleans up from violent, deadly storm

STANDISH, Maine — The National Weather Service said the damage from Thursday's storm was caused by straight-line winds gusting at 80 mph. Much of the destruction was in the area of the Sebago Lake Family Campground off Route 114 in Standish. On Friday, the humming of a generator and...
STANDISH, ME
wabi.tv

Maine woman killed in Jay head-on crash

NORTH JAY, Maine (WMTW) - Police say a woman died and another was critically hurt in a crash on Route 4 in North Jay on Wednesday morning. Police say two cars hit head-on near the intersection with Maxwell Road. Gaylene Rich, 69, of Livermore, died on the way to the hospital.
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy