Bats, which are typical in the summer in the Upper Valley, have been found in various academic and residential buildings. As students enjoy outdoor activities on campus this summer, many have reported a return of bats around campus. According to residential operations associate director Bernard Haskell, Safety and Security has received around 14 reports of bats in residences this term, noting that they have been found in academic buildings, College-owned residence halls and Greek houses.

HANOVER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO