Elmira Police looking for Dunkin’ purse snatcher

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for any information on a woman who allegedly stole a purse from a chair in Dunkin’ Donuts.

EPD posted a photo taken from a security camera showing the woman in the Dunkin’ location on Madison Avenue in downtown Elmira. Police said that the woman was with three children and another woman at the restaurant.

According to police, one of the children located the purse on a chair and turned it over to the woman who then left the store with the purse and never turned it in.

Police are asking anyone with information or who might know the identity of the woman to contact EPD at (607)-737-5626.

