SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - MSHP says the Endangered SILVER Advisory has been canceled for a 63-year-old woman reported missing in Sikeston. She has been located safe. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marjorie A. Todd was last seen walking away from a the 100 block of East Malone at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 and heading to her home, but did not arrive.

