Even though the arrangements of Simon Joyner’s folk- and country-schooled songs are often minimal, there’s too much going on in the stories he tells for the music to ever feel spare. The Nebraska-residing songsmith’s songsmith has been releasing much-loved records for three decades, and it’s been a privilege to have him visit Nashville fairly often in the past few years, in many cases thanks to arts nonprofit FMRL. Joyner is headed back to Music City on Friday, July 22, his first visit since the pandemic began, as part of another FMRL-organized show.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO