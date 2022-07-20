ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UK government approves new nuclear power station

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gmEQU5H00

Britain's government on Wednesday gave the green light to a new nuclear power station that's expected to generate enough low-carbon electricity to power 6 million homes.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said development consent was granted for the building of the plant, called Sizewell C, on eastern England's Suffolk coast.

French energy company EDF, which will partly fund the project, has said the plant will generate electricity for at least 60 years and will employ 900 people. The plant will reportedly cost 20 billion pounds ($24 billion).

Authorities say the plant will make a substantial contribution toward Britain's target of making up to a quarter of the power consumed in the country come from nuclear by 2050.

The U.K. wants to reduce its dependence on imported oil and gas and generate cheaper, cleaner power domestically. The government has said it wants 95% of British electricity to come from low-carbon sources by 2030.

Five of the country's six existing nuclear plants will be decommissioned within the decade. Sizewell C will be among two new nuclear plants in construction — the other plant, Hinkley C, is expected to open mid-2026 after a series of delays.

Sizewell C has faced opposition from locals and environmental groups, which argue it will damage local nature reserves. Critics have also said nuclear plants are far more expensive and slow to build compared with other renewable energy options.

The campaign group Stop Sizewell C said it will appeal the government's decision to approve the plant.

“Whether it is the impact on consumers, the massive costs and delays, the outstanding technical questions or the environmental impacts, it remains a bad project and a very bad risk,” the group said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

GomunoInaki Invests in Sustainable Development With Innovative SmartFlower Solar Solution

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- GomunoInaki, a Japanese global trading company with R&D functions that specializes in supplying rubber/plastic goods to automotive, housing, home appliances, office infrastructure, and medical industries, installed a Smartflower at their headquarters in Nagoya, Japan in March 2022. The Smartflower, an aesthetically beautiful yet efficient and innovative solar product, was chosen by GomunoInaki to act as a symbol of their support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and with the hopes that more companies across Japan will see the need to adopt sustainable energy solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005142/en/ The solar Smartflower was installed in front of the GomunoInaki Headquarters in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Brexit: UK's divorce bill from EU could rise to £42.5bn

The UK's Brexit divorce bill from leaving the EU could rise to £42.5bn, potentially adding billions to payments, the government says. Treasury minister Simon Clarke said inflation meant the bill could be up to £7.5bn higher than initially estimated. The UK struck a deal to pay the EU...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Power Plants#Power Station#Nuclear Plants#Renewable Energy#Uk#Sizewell C#French#Edf#British#Hinkley C
Reuters

Dollar shrugs off dismal U.S. data to edge higher

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar shrugged off early weakness to edge higher against a basket of currencies on Friday, after data showed U.S. business activity shrank for the first time in nearly two years in July as a services slowdown outweighed manufacturing growth.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro strengthens after ECB hikes faster than flagged

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the U.S. dollar in a choppy session on Thursday, after the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered a 50 basis points rate hike to tame inflation in its first rate increase since 2011.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Reuters

Global slowdown fears darken as cost of living bites

LONDON/TOKYO/NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - The global economy looks increasingly likely to be heading into a serious slowdown, just as the highest inflation in a generation prompts central banks to aggressively reverse the ultra-loose monetary policy adopted during the pandemic to support growth, data showed on Friday.
BUSINESS
BBC

Stonehaven crash: Concern at rail safety efforts raised by regulator

Concerns about safety steps in the wake of the Aberdeenshire train crash which claimed three lives have been raised by the industry regulator. The train hit a landslide near Stonehaven in 2020 after heavy rain. A drainage system had been incorrectly installed. The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Lord Advocate publishes indyref2 legal argument to Supreme Court

The Scottish government has published its legal case over Holyrood's right to set up an independence referendum. The arguments will be put to judges at the Supreme Court in October by Scotland's Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain. Ms Bain said a referendum vote would only demonstrate the views of people about...
POLITICS
TechCrunch

Google Cloud announces its first region in Mexico

The new region, which will be Google’s 35th, will allow it to better serve its local users with lower-latency access to its cloud services, but — and these days, this may be even more important — offer these users data residency and compliance options. “The cloud region...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Rishi Sunak says he is underdog in PM race as ‘forces that be’ want Truss

Rishi Sunak has positioned himself as the underdog in the Conservative leadership race, claiming the “forces that be” want Liz Truss to be the next prime minister. Addressing a crowd in Grantham on Saturday, the Lincolnshire home town of Margaret Thatcher, Sunak declared “have no doubt, I am the underdog” and suggested that Conservative party powers want the race to be “a coronation” for Truss.
WORLD
TechCrunch

Techstars CEO Maëlle Gavet outlines the accelerator’s newest program in Africa

As Techstars’ newest accelerator program in Africa, the announcement re-emphasized the expansion plans Techstars touted when it hired Maëlle Gavet as CEO last January. The Lagos accelerator adds to the long list of dedicated generalist and specialist programs the firm has managed to create globally over the past couple of years.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Robust corrosion guard, mechanical and UV aging properties of metal complex/epoxy hybrid composite coating for C-steel applications

Incorporation of novel-prepared metal"“organic complexes as crosslinking accelerators for multifunctional epoxy was on top of interest by coating formulators. The present work investigated the loading of mixed ligand metal complexes (Zr(IV) and Cu(II)) of metformin (MF) and 2.2"²bipyridine (Bipy) against the free ligands as crosslinking modifiers via some epoxy coating formulations to assess their superb performances on the C-steel surface. Zr(IV) and Cu(II) demonstrated the minor energy gap (âˆ†E) values at 0.190Â au compared to free MF and Bipy according to the calculated energy values, and this behavior reflected their enhanced properties via epoxy coating applications. EIS measurements using high saline formation water as a corrosive medium were performed and offered that PA-DGEBA/MC-Cu coated film showed the superior resistance values (Rct"‰="‰940 and Rc"‰="‰930Â kÎ© cm2). The accelerated corrosion salt spray experiment clarified that PA-DGEBA/MC-Cu coating achieved the least corrosion rate at 0.00049Â mm/y and exhibited the highest protection efficiency of 99.84%. SEM/EDX combination survey affirmed the protective performance of the checked coatings. AFM microanalysis confirmed that surface-treated Cu(II) coating displayed the smoothest film surface with complete curing. Mechanical durability properties were evaluated and the obtained results illustrated that pull-off adhesion for PA-DGEBA/MC-Cu coated film fulfilled the highest adhesion strength at 6.3Â MPa, the best bend character at 77, and the maximum impact resistance at 59.7Â J. UV immovability trial was performed at 10 irradiance and 80Â h duration. PA-DGEBA/MC-Cu coated film displayed the highest resistance to UV irradiance with blistering (#8 size and few frequencies) in addition to offering a minor gloss variation and matt properties.
GOOGLE
ABC News

ABC News

753K+
Followers
167K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy