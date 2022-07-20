ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Andrzej Mucha: Murder arrest over Slough man missing for seven months

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who disappeared...

BBC

Man who claimed victim fell down stairs convicted of killing him

A man who claimed his victim suffered a fatal fall has been convicted of killing him. Alexander Walker, 33, attacked his friend James Curran in the stairwell of flats in Tradeston, Glasgow in March last year. Walker - who had a history of violence - had claimed that Mr Curran...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield murder arrests after man dies

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was found injured in Sheffield. Officers were called at about 23:00 BST on Saturday to Bowshaw Close where a man had been found with life-threatening injuries. The man, believed to be in his 50s, died shortly afterwards, South...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Murder charge after Bootle man dies from assault injuries

A man has been charged with the murder of a 55-year-old who died a week after he was assaulted in a street. Christopher John Molly was attacked on Stanley Road in Bootle in the early hours of 12 July and died in hospital on Tuesday evening. Joseph Byrne, 24, of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Clydach murders: David Morris died of natural causes, coroner says

The man convicted of the Clydach murders in the Swansea Valley died of natural causes in prison, a coroner has concluded. David Morris killed three generations of the same family in the village of Clydach in 1999. Morris, 59, collapsed and died by the medication hatch on Alpha wing in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Train tracks fall woman looks for her lifesaver

A 21-year-old woman who feels she "cheated death" after surviving a fall onto live train tracks wants to find the man who saved her life. Tegan Badham said she hopes to "give him a big cwtch" - the Welsh for hug. The hospital worker from Cwmbran, Torfaen, fell onto the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Teenager dies in hospital following river rescue on River Teith

A 14-year-old girl has died in hospital four days after getting into difficulty in the River Teith in Bridge of Allan. Nieve McIsaac was airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital in Glasgow following the incident near the Carse of Lecropt Road at about 17:50 on 12 July. She died four...
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Nigerian kidney theft: Third charge over organ-harvesting plot

A man has been charged over an alleged plot with a Nigerian politician to harvest a man's kidney. Obinna Obeta, 50, from Southwark, south London, is accused under the Modern Slavery Act of arranging a man's travel with a view to him being exploited. Mr Obeta is suspected of conspiring...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'

A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Graham Mansfield: Failed suicide pact killer calls for law change

A man who was handed a suspended prison sentence after killing his terminally ill wife in a failed suicide pact has said the law on euthanasia must change. Graham Mansfield, 73, said he killed his 71-year-old wife Dyanne at their home in Hale, Greater Manchester, in March 2021 in an "act of love".
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ipswich driver jailed over girl's life-changing head injury

A man has been jailed after young girl received a life-changing head injury when he ploughed into a parked car. Adam Darbous, 23, of Cecil Road, in Ipswich, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving following the crash in February. After failing to stop for police in London...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Arrest after woman seriously hurt in crash

A man has been arrested after a woman was seriously injured in a crash. Emergency services were called to the crash on the A40 near Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, at about 18:00 BST on Thursday. The injured woman was taken by air ambulance to hospital, where she remains. A 57-year-old man has...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man suffers facial injuries during group fight

A man suffered facial injuries when he was kicked during a group fight in Leicester. Police said the man, who was in his 50s, was injured after violence broke out at the junction of King Richards Road and Andrewes Street. The altercation took place between 22:30 and 23:00 BST on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lincolnshire Police appeal over A1 driver assault

The female driver was repeatedly cut off by a man driving a blue Ford Puma on the A1 in Long Bennington. He eventually forced her to stop her silver Ford Focus and exchanged words with her before allegedly punching her in the face. Lincolnshire Police said anyone who recognised the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Pursuit leads to recovery of stolen machinery in Dorset

A police pursuit of a suspicious car has resulted in the recovery of nearly £500,000-worth of stolen vehicles and machinery. Tractors and power tools were found in raids in East Dorset after a stolen car with false number plates was seen on the A338 in Hampshire. Police carried out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Clacton: Body found in search for 21-year-old swimmer

A body has been found in the search for a missing sea swimmer who got into difficulties earlier this week. Emergency services were called out in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex just before 11:00 BST on Tuesday. Five swimmers were rescued near to the pier after the group got into difficulties near...
ACCIDENTS

