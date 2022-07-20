ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iola, WI

Stolen Mustang purchased at Iola Car Show recovered

By Ashley Kaster, FOX 11 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WLUK) -- A vehicle purchased at the Iola Car Show has been recovered. Waupaca County officials...

65-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI, seen swerving & braking on HWY 29

(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay was arrested for her fourth OWI after she was allegedly seen driving at varying speeds and swerving on State Highway 29 in Brown County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on July 22 around 12 a.m., a complaint came in of a vehicle driving eastbound on State Highway 29. The driver was reportedly traveling at varying speeds, swerving and braking.
GREEN BAY, WI
Theft on the Rise in Appleton

The Appleton Police Department is reporting an increase in the crime rate, specifically in thefts. In a statement to the media, the APD said that their officers have “responded to an upsurge in thefts related to unsecured items including unlocked vehicles with the keys inside, unsecured garages, and bikes left unlocked.”
Car strikes bicyclists in Neenah, causing minor injuries

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah police say a car ran into a group of bicyclists Thursday evening. Officers responded to the intersection of Breezewood Lane and Pendleton Rd. An officer at the scene tells us the vehicle hit a few bicyclists in the larger group. The officer said some of...
NEENAH, WI
UPDATE: Lanes on WIS 26 reopen after crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 26 have reopened following a brief closure caused by a Saturday morning crash. Original Story: NOW: Left lane closed on WIS 26 due to crash. SATURDAY 7/23/2022 11:59a.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A lane is temporarily closed on northbound WIS 26...
OSHKOSH, WI
1 person hurt, 3 officers on leave after Green Bay shooting

Bomb-sniffing dogs are being brought from Green Bay to investigate a package reported at NWTC-Sturgeon Bay campus. It took 25 years but a family fulfilled a young man's dying wish. Peppermint Hippo disturbance. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Winnebago County Sheriff's Office released videos of suspects in a disturbance with guns...
GREEN BAY, WI
Marshfield Police Reports – July 7 – 19, 2022

A woman called to report she had told a male subject to leave the motel property but he came back and started trying to get into a room. While doing so, the male broke a screen window. A 45 year-old Neillsville man was subsequently arrested for an active arrest warrant through Clark County.
MARSHFIELD, WI
#Ford Mustang
Manitowoc Man Nabbed for 4th OWI

A Manitowoc man was arrested for his 4th OWI last night (July 20th). An officer with the Manitowoc Police Department was on patrol at around 10:15 p.m. when he saw a vehicle driving south on South 10th Street without its headlights on. The vehicle was pulled over in the 1100...
MANITOWOC, WI
Daily Arrest Records - July 22, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, July 22, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Argument in Neenah gentleman’s club leads to weapons being displayed, deputies seek information

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving weapons that occurred at a gentleman’s club in Neenah on July 10. According to a release, deputies responded to the Peppermint Hippo around 4:30 a.m. on July 10 after receiving a call that reported ‘several individuals entering the business with semi-automatic handguns.’
NEENAH, WI
WATCH: New video of Fox River boat crash on July 9

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a new video of the boat crash on the Fox River that happened July 9 around 10:00 p.m. A powerboat being operated by 52-year-old Jason Lindemann collided with a two-story paddle boat with 43 passengers and crew on board. After the crash, Lindemann and his passengers fled the scene.
Man shot by police on Green Bay's east side overnight

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A gunman was shot and injured by Green Bay police overnight following a domestic disturbance on the city's east side. Police Chief Chris Davis said officers were called to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Chapel View Road just before 11:15 p.m. A witness...
GREEN BAY, WI
Grandparent drowns trying to get swimming tube in Waupaca County

MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee drowned at a pond in Waupaca County after he reportedly tried to get a swimming tube for his grandchildren. The Marion Police Department posted on Facebook about a drowning incident that happened at the swimming area at Lions Point Park. On July 19 around 3 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received about a man drowning in the Marion Mill Pond.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
One dead in Marinette County following high-speed pursuit

STEPHENSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old from the Town of Porterfield after his vehicle went off the road and hit a power pole. According to a release from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were looking for Jacob Kaster, 33, after receiving a call for a welfare check.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
More human remains found in Wisconsin River, investigation continues

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Port Edwards Dam engineers are assisting the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of human remains found near the dam Tuesday. “Each day they’ve been lowering the water levels, so we get to search a little bit more of the area where we found remains, so that’s been really helpful,” said Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Driver fleeing traffic stop on Highway 41 drops $80,000 worth of drugs

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says an estimated $80,000 worth of illegal drugs was found because a driver failed to stop for making an unsafe lane change. The sheriff’s office says a Winnebago County deputy tried to make a traffic...

