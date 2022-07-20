ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 arrested for stuffing perfumes down pants at Destin Ulta, deputies say

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

DESTIN, Fla. ( WRKG ) — Okaloosa County Sherriff deputies were called to the Ulta Beauty store in Destin Tuesday for a theft in progress.

OCSO said 29-year-old Dontavious Wyckoff and 41-year-old Latisha Scott from Montgomery, Alabama allegedly stole merchandise from the business on Emerald Coast Parkway. According to OCSO, July 19 surveillance footage showed the two stuffing perfume bottles don’t their pants in the store.

Wyckoff and Scott are charged with petit theft of less than $300. Wyckoff is charged with 2nd-degree theft due to his criminal history of shoplifting.

Deputies say Wcykoff has multiple convictions in Alabama for shoplifting and theft of property, from Louisiana for felony theft, and in Georgia for shoplifting.

WKRG News 5 reached out to Ulta Beauty and OCSO to discuss why the Destin location is a hot spot for shoplifting.

Most recently, a trio from Georgia was arrested for stealing $8,000 in merchandise . Three others from Mobile, Alabama were booked for shoplifting in March of 2022. Ulta released a statement to WKRG News 5 after the large theft made on July 17.

Chris Baum
3d ago

well to answer your inquiry WKRG news Channel 5 usually perfume is a fairly pricey item and is easily concealed which makes that store a hotspot for retail theft cuz you certainly wouldn't see them in a TV store placing TVs down their pants that's pretty impractical LOL

