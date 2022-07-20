Today’s deals: $99.99 Fire TVs, AirPods discounts, painting supplies sale, more
We’re nearly a week past Prime Day 2022 but that doesn’t mean there aren’t amazing deals to be had. You’ll still find amazing sales and discounts that will remind you of Prime Day. Here, our team of deals experts will show you all the best sales on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Some of our favorites include AirPods Pro for $179.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, AirPods 2 for $119.99, a free Blink Mini with the purchase of a Blink Outdoor camera, a best-selling 24-inch smart TV with Fire TV for just $99.99, Amazon’s #1 best-selling AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 59,000 5-star ratings for $33.95, and plenty more.
Today’s Best Deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on the Keurig K-Mini Plus coffee maker, a spa-like dual showerhead, an incredible new soundbar with detachable wireless speakers, and an awesome meat thermometer
- 🍎 Best Apple deals 🍎
- Apple AirPods Pro: $179.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 3: $159.99 (reg. $179)
- AirPods 2: $119.98 (reg. $129)
- Apple Watch Series 7: $369 (reg. $399)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $309 (reg. $329)
- Apple Watch SE: $249 (reg. $279)
- AirTag 1-pack: $27.50 (reg. $29)
- MacBook Air (13.3-inch): Up to $150 off
- MacBook Pro (14-inch): Up to $200 off
- 🎆 Amazon best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (103,000 5-star ratings): $12.90 each (reg. $25 each)
- VEVA air humidifier w/ cool mist: $39.99 (reg. $60)
- Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets (93,000 5-star reviews): $23.99 (reg. $40)
- Cloud Massage shiatsu foot massager machine: $230 (reg. $333)
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (47,000+ 5-star reviews): $14.99 (reg. $20)
- Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap (46,000 4/5-star reviews): $31.49 (reg. $45)
- Dots for Spots acne pimple patches (they actually work!): $14.99
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (82,000 5-star reviews): $28.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
Big Sales from Top Retailers
- Best Buy’s daily deals are just as good as Prime Day was last week
- Walmart has a huge sale with “sizzling summer savings”
- Bed Bath & Beyond is running a big sales event you don’t want to miss
- Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories
More Deep Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including 50% off the Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Ovens
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- Esicoo smart plug 4-pack (#1 best-seller): $4.74 each (reg. $6.50)
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs: $5.99 each (reg. $7.50)
- Free Blink Mini with a Blink Outdoor camera
- 📺 Today’s best TV deals 📺
- LG C1 OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices!
- Smart TVs with Fire TV start at just $99.99 in this Amazon smart TV sale
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep before
- Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer is also on sale with a deep discount
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $12.49!
- There’s a huge sale on water sports equipment that you can’t miss
- Give your aching feet a break with a double discount on Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- See more of the best one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
