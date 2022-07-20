ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's deals: $99.99 Fire TVs, AirPods discounts, painting supplies sale, more

By Chris Hachey
 3 days ago

We’re nearly a week past Prime Day 2022 but that doesn’t mean there aren’t amazing deals to be had. You’ll still find amazing sales and discounts that will remind you of Prime Day. Here, our team of deals experts will show you all the best sales on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Some of our favorites include AirPods Pro for $179.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, AirPods 2 for $119.99, a free Blink Mini with the purchase of a Blink Outdoor camera, a best-selling 24-inch smart TV with Fire TV for just $99.99, Amazon’s #1 best-selling AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 59,000 5-star ratings for $33.95, and plenty more.

  • 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

