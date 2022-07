US Route 11 is now open with one lane of traffic following a tractor trailer fire, according to Gouverneur Fire Department. Firefighters as that drivers use caution in the area as crews work to remove the damaged trucks from the roadway. At 12:56 Gouverneur Fire responded to a reported tractor trailer fire. Engine 17 arrived on scene with two trucks heavily involved, according to firefighters. The engine deployed the master stream and a 2 1/2 hand line onto the the second truck protecting the third truck it was towing. Crews were able to save the third truck from being damaged. There were no injuries reported. Crews are still on scene assisting with traffic control and clean up. Oxbow Fire Department provided mutual aid at the scene. Photo Courtesy of Gouverneur FD.

GOUVERNEUR, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO