July 22, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – World War II veteran Joe Zadra is celebrating his 100th Birthday today. Zadra is one of the few remaining WWII vets in the area. Zadra served in the U.S. Army from 1942-46 and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was an intelligence officer in the 19th Tank Battalion that was sent to join the 6th Armored Division.

