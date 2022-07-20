ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Funny Pages Trailer Released

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunny Pages just got a trailer posted up online. A24 is riding some serious momentum from Everything, Everywhere, All At Once and Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. They're hoping the comic book drama can keep the positive vibes going. In this film, Daniel Zolghadri stars as a aspiring comic artist...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases English Dub Trailer

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero isn't just bringing back some familiar foes to face off against Gohan and Piccolo while Goku and Vegeta are off-world, it's throwing a few new villains into the mix via two androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. With the shonen movie having a panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the film created by Toei Animation has dropped a new English trailer to get fans in North America prepared for its August 18th release date.
COMICS
ComicBook

Deadpool 3 Trends After Disney+ Announcement

Deadpool 3 is trending thanks to a new Disney+ announcement. Deadpool, the sequel, and Logan are all headed to the streaming service tomorrow. With all of that in the air, Marvel fans are dreaming big when it comes to the third movie in Ryan Reynolds' series. Marvel Studios has a mega-panel scheduled for Saturday night and the expectations are already sky high. The possibility of Hugh Jackman rolling on-stage with Kevin Feige near the end would effectively tear the roof off of Hall H. Nothing is confirmed, but that's never stopped fans from dreaming big in the past. Rumors resurfaced of a project called The Mutants this week that would see the MCU debut even more of their mutant character. (But maybe not the X-Men right out of the gate.) Check out some of the responses down below!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons: Michelle Rodriguez Reveals Vin Diesel's Reaction to Her Casting

Following the official premiere of the trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the cast and crew for the film made their way to ComicBook.com's official San Diego Comic-Con 2022 studio to talk about the film. While present we asked star Michelle Rodriguez what her Fast & Furious castmate Vin Diesel thought of the news. As fans may recall Diesel has been a long time fan of Dungeons & Dragons, even penning an introduce to the book Thirty Years of Adventure: A Celebration of Dungeons & Dragons back in 2004. So what did he say when he found out that his on-screen pal was going to be in the movie?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Trailer Features The Suicide Squad Easter Egg

During the Warner Bros. Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, fans got their first look at the trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The trailer sees all of the Shazam family finding their way with their superpowers as they figure out what it means to be heroes as well as sees a new threat not only poised to create real problems for Philadelphia and the world, but for Billy Batson and his family as well. But while the trailer itself was full of great lines, fun action, amazing costumes, and even solid music, it also had a very clever The Suicide Squad Easter Egg.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Released at Comic-Con 2022

From today's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Prime Video has released a new full trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. The trailer follows the show's first trailer, released during the Super Bowl, or the more recent television spot, You can watch it above. The new trailer brings some familiar iconography from J.R.R. Tolkien's mythology. Perhaps most obvious is the balrog, the beast for fire and shadow that appears in the trailer's final shot. One such creature fought Gandalf to the death in the ruins of Moria in The Fellowship of the Ring.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS

From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: Marvel Zombies Release Frame Revealed, Will Be TV-MA

After the first season of Marvel's What If...? introduced the world of the apocalypse with its zombie-centric episode, Marvel Studios Animation is going all-in on the concept. An entire Marvel Zombies series is on the way, focusing on the heroes that remain alive trying to take out the former heroes that have turned into members of the undead. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the new series, but the Marvel Studios Animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con unfortunately confirmed that the wait will be a little longer than we'd hoped.
COMICS
ComicBook

John Wick Chapter 4 First Look Revealed

Months after the debut of their first footage at CinemaCon, Lionsgate has released the first official photo from John Wick Chapter 4, featuring Keanu Reeves in the lead role standing amid a number of candles. The movie, which is part of a two-part planned finale for Reeves' fan-favorite assassin, is set for a release in March, and stars Reeves alongside his The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne. The image was delivered via text, to fans who had signed up for updates from the studio over the course of the last year or so, after a brief tease sent out via text earlier this week.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Former American Pickers Star Frank Fritz Hospitalized After Stroke

One of the former stars of American Pickers is in the hospital after suffering a stroke. American Pickers creator Mike Wolfe announced on his Facebook account that his former co-star Frank Fritz was in need of prayers following a stroke. While Wolfe admitted to there being a lot of interest in his and Fritz's relationship, he said now isn't the time to get into those details. He only wished for his friend to be okay and to make it through this intense ordeal. The response to the Facebook post has been positive, with many people wishing Frank Fritz a speedy recovery.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Takes Issues With Deadpool and Logan Being the First R-Rated Movies on Disney+

Marvel fans got an unexpected update on Thursday, with the news that Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan will be streaming on Disney+ later this week. The trio of films will be among the first R-rated titles to be streaming on the platform, something that has already left fans surprised, and wondering about what the decision could mean for Marvel films writ large. Reynolds recent took to social media to celebrate the news in a hilarious way, arguing that while Deadpool and Logan will be the first R-rated films on the service, "some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma." Accompanying the tweet were a series of fake R-rated title cards for films like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Bambi and The Lion King.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings The New War Devil to Life

The second part of Chainsaw Man is underway and creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has taken the opportunity to veer the story from the titular character, Denji, and instead focus on a young high schooler named Asa Mitaka. Much like the former protagonist, Asa is holding a secret of her own in that her life was saved by the War Devil, granting her wild abilities that can help her transform random objects, or people, into nefarious weapons. Now, hot on the heels of her introduction, one cosplayer has brought the new "hero" of the series to life as Denji remains absent.
COMICS
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: Gargoyles Fans Stoked for Show's Comic Book Continuation

The Gargoyles live again! Friday, Dynamite entertainment announced it managed to land a handful of new licenses, including the rights to publish new comics based on the Disney-owned Gargoyles franchise. While exact details have yet to be revealed, the initial announcement suggested the comics would pick up from the ending moments of the show's second seasons and give fans a new story that's in-continuity with the animated series. Best yet, series creator Greg Weisman is back to write the first story.
COMICS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Steven Yeun on The Walking Dead Return: The Door Is "Slammed Shut"

There are still eight episodes until the end of The Walking Dead, but don't expect to see Glenn one last time. Steven Yeun, who starred on the first six seasons of the AMC zombie drama, is ruling out a return to The Walking Dead Universe as Glenn Rhee. Like his comic book counterpart, Glenn's fate was to be the victim of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), killed by the villain's blood-thirsty baseball bat in the show's Season 7 premiere. Unlike Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) — the episode's other victim who reappeared in a dream sequence later that season — Glenn has yet to return to the show in a flashback or cameo from beyond the grave.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's One Piece Cast and Staff Shares Special Message for Manga's 25th Anniversary

One Piece is currently gearing up for its live-action series debut with Netflix, and the cast and staff behind the series have shared a special message to help congratulate series creator Eiichiro Oda on the manga's milestone 25th Anniversary! Oda first launched the manga with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 1997, and thus the franchise is going all out this Summer with not only the return of the manga for its final saga, but a brand new feature film hitting theaters later this year, and a new live-action series adaptation with Netflix. This is really only scratching the surface of what's to come.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is Tricky

Today's Wordle features another interesting word that players should be able to solve without too many problems. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fans React to X-Men 97's Magneto Twist

Marvel Studios is bringing the mutants back into the fold. Developed under the Marvel Animation division, X-Men '97 is a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s. This series is a direct sequel as well, as the storylines will continue where the original show left off. Fans got a deeper look at the project during Marvel Animation's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con today, including some official still images that revealed the team's line-up: Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Wolverine, Storm, Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Jubilee. Joining the ranks will be Cable, Bishop, Nightcrawler, and Morph as they battle the Hellfire Club of Emma Frost and Sebastian Shaw. In a twist, this iteration of the X-Men will be led by their usual arch-enemy: Magneto.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Jason Momoa's See Season 3 Trailer Released at Comic-Con 2022

Just got a trailer for it's final season on AppleTV+. The Jason Momoa show has thrilled audiences from all over. Showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper unveiled the footage at San Diego Comic-Con. This clip sees him traversing the world for one final time. The eight-episode final season of See debuts with the first episode on Friday, August 26, 2022 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. People are excited to see what the Aquaman star has planned for Season 3 after the gorgeous sights of the first two salvos of episodes. It's almost been a year since Baba Voss defeated his brother Edo. After saying goodbye to his family and going to live alone in the forest, things have slowed down. But, a Trivantian scientist has developed a new form of sighted weaponry that threatens all of humanity. Voss has to return to protect his tribe from the incoming threat.
ComicBook

The Sandman Comic-Con 2022 Panel Recap

San Diego Comic-Con has become a home for some of the biggest parts of pop culture, with highly-anticipated movies, television shows, and more being celebrated at the event. At this year's event, that included The Sandman, the long-awaited adaptation of the DC Comics series of the same name. Hosted by Mythbusters' Kari Byron with panelists Neil Gaiman, Allan Heinberg, Tom Sturridge, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Gwendoline Christie, Joanna Constantine, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Vanesu Samunyai, and Patton Oswalt, the panel provided fans with several new looks at the epic series. Keep reading for our recap of everything you need to know from The Sandman panel!
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Marvel Confirms Daredevil Disney+ Series With New Title

The Man Without Fear is back again. Saturday night, Marvel Studios officially confirmed the return of Charlie Cox's Daredevil in an all-new Disney+ series titled Daredevil: Born Again. Born Again, of course, is the beloved Daredevil comics run by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli where Daredevil and Kingpin come to blows in one of the character's darkest fights ever.
TV SERIES

