Lubbock, TX

LPD update: Gun that put hospital on lockdown was actually a BB gun

By Christianna Barbosa
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Ulwu_0gmEITus00

LUBBOCK, Texas — After an incident that put Covenant Medical center on lockdown Tuesday, new details from the Lubbock Police Department revealed that Brandon Davis, 38, was carrying a BB air pistol, not a handgun.

LPD said in a statement that the incident began around 2:21 p.m. with an argument between Davis and other employees.

He returned moments later with “what was believed to be a handgun,” the statement said.

After pointing the gun at an employee, Davis was tackled by the employee and held down until police arrived.

Covenant Health issued a statement Tuesday saying, “there was no immediate threat to our patients or visitors.”

Davis was taken into custody at Lubbock County Detention Center and booked on charges of aggravated assault.

