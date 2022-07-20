ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Victim Shot In Leg Walks Himself To Hospital: Police

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A man with a gunshot wound to the thigh walked himself in to a Baltimore hospital, officials say.

The 31-year-old victim sought treatment at the hospital shortly before 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 19, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The victim stated he was shot in the 100 block of South Broadway Street but officers were unable to locate a crime scene upon investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Daily Voice

Missing 27-Year-Old Maryland Man Found Dead

The search for a missing man in Montgomery County ended tragically when he was found dead.As previously reported by Daily Voice, Tyrell Jamaal Grice, 27, was last seen in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17 in the 4900 block of McCall Street.Grice was found dead, the Montgomery County Depart…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body found at Quarry Lake in Pikesville, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon in Quarry Lake in Pikesville, authorities said.Officers were called to the scene near the corner of Stone Cliff Drive and Greenspring Avenue, about 12:30 p.m. in response to an unresponsive person, Baltimore County Police said. Upon arrival, they found someone's body in the lake."As our officers approached, they were able to discover an unresponsive person in Quarry Lake," Det. Trae Corbin said. "And since that, our water rescue efforts have been affected, and we are currently investigating the situation."While first responders could be seen moving back-and-forth along Quarry Lake Drive, police did not say whether they were able to recover.There's no word yet on how the person, whose identity was not immediately known, wound up in the lake or whether investigators suspect foul play.Neighbors took notice of the situation, which left some of them rattled."It's a little unsettling," one neighbor told WJZ. "Definitely unusual."
PIKESVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

16-Year-Old Reported Missing in Dundalk

DUNDALK, MD – A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing in Dundalk. Police said Cristian Alexis Gonzales Romo 16, is 6’2″ tall and weighs 280 lbs. He was last seen on Thursday at 2:00 pm, in the Dundalk area, wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, and shoes. If...
DUNDALK, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore Police Searching for Missing Boy

BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is asking neighbors to help them locate 13-year-old Sheldon Smith. Sheldon was reported missing on July 21, 2022, from the 6100 block of Chinquapin Parkway. He was last seen in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue wearing a white t-shirt, burgundy sweatpants and black flip-flops.
