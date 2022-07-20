Baltimore Victim Shot In Leg Walks Himself To Hospital: Police
A man with a gunshot wound to the thigh walked himself in to a Baltimore hospital, officials say.
The 31-year-old victim sought treatment at the hospital shortly before 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 19, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
The victim stated he was shot in the 100 block of South Broadway Street but officers were unable to locate a crime scene upon investigation.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Comments / 0