Bay City, MI

John Glenn High School hosts America's Got Talent watch party

By Victoria Ritter
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAY CITY – Tuesday evening was a night of celebration for John Glenn High School. The school’s varsity pompon held a watch party for its appearance on the NBC variety show, "America’s Got Talent." Supporters gathered at the high school about half an hour prior to...

