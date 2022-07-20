ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person hospitalized after a bicycle accident in South Abilene (Abilene, TX)

 3 days ago

One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night in South Abilene. As per the initial information, the bicycle accident took place at about 10:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of South 1st Street, near Stonewalls Pizza [...]

Comments / 1

NLLQ
3d ago

No surprise. The cyclists don’t know the bike laws and they ride the way they want to. They don’t use hand signals, ride on the wrong side and ride in the middle of the road. They don’t watch and will ride out in front you. This was bound to happen at some point.

Reply
3
