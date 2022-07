DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — It’s time to examine your Mega Millions lottery tickets to see if you beat the odds and won the estimated $830 million jackpot. Tuesday’s winning numbers are: 07-29-60-63-66, with a Mega Ball of 15. The jackpot is the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize and the biggest in more than a year. It grew so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 28 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

LOTTERY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO