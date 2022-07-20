ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID: Risk of diabetes and heart disease is higher after infection, but maybe only temporarily

By The Conversation
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the pandemic began, we've learned a great deal about the disease behind it. We now regard COVID-19 as not just a respiratory disease, but a multi-system condition. Many studies have reported on complications that can occur as an immediate result of a serious COVID infection, such as heart failure or...

medicalxpress.com

