The news: Strac, a software startup building tech that plugs into a company’s website or mobile app to secure sensitive customer data, raised $3.5 million. The team: The Bellevue, Wash.-based startup was founded in 2021 by Aatish Mandelecha, a former principal engineer at Amazon, where he spent 11 years and helped build its payments infrastructure. The company’s founding engineers, Hans Hermans and Peter Hu, also worked for Amazon. Strac was part of Y Combinator’s Winter 2022 batch and has less than 10 employees.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO