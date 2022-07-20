ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

2 Orange candidates claim 'misinformation' on preelection mail

By Stephen Hudak Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Two candidates on Orange County primary election ballots say a preelection mailing contained “misinformation” that may lead some voters to skip the Aug. 23 primary election, a claim the county’s elections supervisor denies.

Orange County mayoral challenger Chris Messina and Demensio Barton, who is seeking to unseat Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs, contend that Election Supervisor Bill Cowles confused some voters who are not registered with a political party.

Cowles sent all registered voters — including those identified as not registered with a political party or NPA — updated information cards in the wake of statutorily required redrawing of federal, state and local office districts that changed boundaries for many elected seats.

The mailing noted that “Primary Elections are different from General Elections” and included answers to some frequently asked voter questions including: “Can a person vote for someone in a party-primary contest if they are not registered as a voter of that party?”

The answer is no, Cowles said.

“We are concerned that the net effect of this notice is to direct NPA voters to stay home Aug. 23,” said Messina, one of three candidates challenging incumbent Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings’ bid for a second four-year term in a nonpartisan race.

In an email to the Orlando Sentinel, Cowles said he “appreciates the candidates’ due diligence in bringing their concerns to his attention that the statement could use clarification” but he also said no confusion is likely.

He also said the Election Supervisor’s website, www.ocfelections.gov, makes “crystal clear” that every registered Orange County voter may cast a ballot in the primary next month — including races for judgeships, county mayor, county commission and school board seats.

Cowles said his office also will ensure that sample ballots mailed in August contain clarifying language.

Voters registered as NPA or independent make up 31.2% of registered voters in Orange County.

Messina said a “significant” percentage is Hispanic, so the advisory could suppress votes by Latinos and other “historically disenfranchised people groups.”

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles talks about how the security process in place for counting mail-in votes worked to identify and reject a non-official “ballot” from the recent municipal elections, Tuesday, November 10, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel) (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Cowles again disagreed.

“As with all communications from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections to the voters, those communications have been translated in English and Spanish,” he said in an email. “On review, the language of the Spanish translation was inherently clearer than its English counterpart, meaning that the Latino population would be even less likely to misinterpret the general advisory provided with the voter information cards.”

He said the clarification in upcoming mailings will be provided in English and Spanish.

shudak@orlandosentinel.com

