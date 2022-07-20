ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD chases theft suspect through Times Square on horseback

By Tim Haberski
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aUBMB_0gmEDRl700

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (WBRE/WYOU) — The NYPD released body camera footage Tuesday of a special operations horse-mounted police officer chasing a theft suspect through Times Square.

Police say the suspect robbed a sunglass glass vendor Saturday evening. In the video, when confronted by the officer, the suspect takes off running down the sidewalk and into traffic.

The horse takes chase and follows the suspect, who is quickly apprehended by nearby officers.

All of your NYPD officers are involved in crime reduction, even the four-legged ones ,” the police department said in a social media post.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

