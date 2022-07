To make money sometimes you have to spend money. When it comes to the Titusville Police Department, that mantra applies to saving money too. This year the Titusville Police Department, due to operating for much of the year with fewer officers than they would like, have racked up quite the overtime bill. According to City Manager Neil Fratus, the department is on pace to spend more than $52,000 on excess of what was allotted for overtime in the city budget.

TITUSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO