Shania Twain reflects on 'taking risks' in trailer for Netflix documentary

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 3 days ago
July 20 (UPI) -- Shania Twain is giving a glimpse of her Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.

The 56-year-old country music singer shared a trailer for the film Wednesday.

In the preview, Twain reflects on "taking risks" and encourages others to do the same.

"Taking the risks to do things your way can be scary. You got to be brave," she says.

The documentary features interviews with Lionel Richie, Kelsea Ballerini, Orville Peck and other artists, who celebrate Twain as a "trailblazer" for women in the country music industry.

Not Just a Girl is directed by Joss Crowley. The film explores Twain's life and career, from her humble beginnings in Timmins, Ontario, on to her breakthrough album The Woman in Me.

Twain will release the compilation album Not Just a Girl (The Highlights) to coincide with the documentary's release.

Not Just a Girl will premiere July 26, with Not Just a Girl (The Highlights) set for release the same day.

Moments from Shania Twain's career

UPI News

