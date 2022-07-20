ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

T-Mobile Giving Customers TelevisaUnivision’s ViX+ Streaming Service Free for One Year

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eD4IA_0gmEAlZO00

Click here to read the full article.

T-Mobile is uncorking a special new offer for streaming en español.

The wireless carrier announced a deal with TelevisaUnivision giving new and existing T-Mobile customers one year free of ViX+, the media company’s new Spanish-language subscription VOD package. Set to launch July 21 , ViX+ will regularly cost $6.99/month in the U.S. — a nearly $84 value for T-Mobile subs who take the offer.

In the first year, ViX+ will be stocked with 10,000 hours of original series, telenovelas, movies, news and live sports, all in Spanish — including more than 4,000 hours of live soccer in the U.S. ViX+ will be available starting in mid-August to T-Mobile postpaid and T-Mobile Home Internet customers (including T-Mobile for Business customers) on eligible phone plans, as well as to Metro by T-Mobile customers with unlimited plans. (More info at this link .)

The “ViX+ on Us” perk is in addition to T-Mobile’s bundling of Netflix (either the Basic or Standard tier, depending on a customer’s mobile plan) and its offer of one year free of Apple TV+ and Paramount+ . T-Mobile sees a sizable audience hungry for ViX+’s Spanish-language programming — for example, U.S. Hispanics spent 34% of time spent watching TV on streaming platforms versus 25% for non-Hispanic white Americans, per Nielsen data from July 2021.

Terms of the deal between T-Mobile and TelevisaUnivision for the ViX+ giveaway aren’t being disclosed. Typically in such arrangements, the distributor pays a wholesale per-subscriber fee to the content provider.

“While AT&T and Verizon are actually raising prices on their longtime customers, we’re doing things the Un-carrier way and giving our customers more without the added cost,” Mike Sievert, T-Mobile president and CEO, said in a statement.

ViX+ original series at launch include “María Félix, La Doña,” “La Mujer del Diablo” and docuseries “Mi Vecino El Cartel” from executive producer Selena Gomez. Exclusive film premieres in July on ViX+ include “Enfermo Amor” and “Mirreyes contra Godinez 2, ‘El Retiro.’” In addition to featuring live Liga MX matches, ViX+ is the only Spanish-language streaming service in the U.S. with coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League matches. ViX+ is also the Spanish-language home of all UEFA National Team competitions including the UEFA Nations League, Euro Qualifiers, UEFA Euro and the Finalissima.

ViX+ exclusive content in production include the Salma Hayek-produced romantic fantasy feature “Quiero tu Vida” (“I Want Your Life”), romantic series “Travesuras de la Niña Mala” (“Bad Girl”), adapted from the 2006 novel written by Mario Vargas Llosa, and YA action-horror-comedy series “Pinches Momias,” produced with Propagate Fuego. ViX+ customers also get access to everything on ViX, the free, ad-supported tier that has more than 100 channels, 40,000 hours of on-demand programing, and live news and sports.

“We are delighted that T-Mobile is bringing the massive value of ViX+ to its customers,” said Wade Davis, CEO of TelevisaUnivision, which was formed earlier this year by the merger of Univision and Televisa. “ViX+ is the only service built exclusively to represent and serve the Hispanic culture and the collaboration with T-Mobile will be the first to bring this service to its customer base.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Daredevil’ Disney+ Series Gets Title, Release Date

Click here to read the full article. The Man Without Fear is coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Daredevil: Born Again” was announced at Marvel’s San Diego Comic Con panel by Kevin Feige. It’s set to release in Spring 2024 with an 18-episode season. Daredevil also showed up at the end of the “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” trailer that debuted during the panel. Cox’s Daredevil made his way back into the MCU in last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” in which he had a cameo role as his alter-ego Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer who fights crime outside of his office hours....
TV SERIES
Variety

‘She-Hulk’ Comic-Con Trailer Takes Tatiana Maslany to Court With Daredevil, Mark Ruffalo and More

Click here to read the full article. Tatiana Maslany is getting into lawyer mode. A new trailer for “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” has been released out of Marvel Studio’s Comic-Con panel this Saturday. The cast and crew in attendance billed the series as Marvel’s first half-hour TV comedy. “This is so overwhelming,” Maslany said at the top of Comic-Con panel. “What’s so exciting about She-Hulk is this show is very different. It’s irreverent humor. She-Hulk is trying not to be a superhero.” Part-superhero show and part comedy, the series centers on Jennifer Walters (Maslany), a brilliant lawyer and the cousin of longtime...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Reveals MODOK and Kang the Conquerer in Comic-Con First Look

Click here to read the full article. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” showed off its first official look at Marvel Studios’ huge panel at San Diego Comic-Con, showcasing action inside the quantum realm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Kathryn Newton appeared onstage to help unveil the footage, with Rudd teasing where his hero, Scott Lang, is at after the seismic events of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” “Scott is pretty pleased with himself in his role with saving the universe,” Rudd told the cheering crowd. “Scott’s been busy at work–ish. With a little book....
MOVIES
9to5Mac

Verizon and AT&T report mixed Q2 earnings ahead of iPhone 14 launch this fall

Two of Apple’s biggest carrier partners in the United States, Verizon and AT&T, reported their quarterly earnings this week. The earnings releases come amid economic concerns and ahead of the iPhone 14 launch in two months. For the second quarter, Verizon reported a loss of 215,00 postpaid subscribers and AT&T reported a gain of 813,000 net postpaid subscribers.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
María Félix
The Associated Press

CommScope Enters Wi-Fi 6E Retail Market with Launch of Two New ARRIS Products: SURFboard Thruster Gaming Acceleration Kit & SURFboard Wi-Fi 6E Network Upgrade Kit

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- As devices and gaming consoles are increasingly connected to home networks, consumers desire to improve the quality and performance of their Wi-Fi® network and they can do that by upgrading their network to Wi-Fi 6E. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005101/en/ ARRIS SURFboard Thruster Gaming Acceleration Kit (Model W6B) (Photo: Business Wire)
RETAIL
AdWeek

AT&T May Rebundle HBO Max for New Customers

Can AT&T rebundle HBO Max for new customers? It’s certainly a possibility, according to AT&T CEO John Stankey. “Entertainment as part of a wireless bundle is probably something that’s going to be around with us in this industry for a good period of time because I think certain customers resonate with it. And HBO Max is a great product,” Stankey told analysts during a morning call Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
TV & VIDEOS
960 The Ref

T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach

NEW YORK — (AP) — T- Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to customers affected by a class action lawsuit filed after the company disclosed last August that personal data like social security numbers had been stolen in a cyberattack. In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Comic-Con Trailer Gives First Look at Rocket’s Origins, Adam Warlock and More

Click here to read the full article. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” got its first look at Marvel Studios’ massive San Diego Comic Con panel on Saturday. Filmmaker James Gunn appeared at Comic-Con to debut the official first trailer. The director confirmed again that “Vol. 3” is the definitive end of his “Guardians” story, adding, “This is the end of that story. I’m sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn’t mean everybody dies.” In the trailer for “Vol. 3,” Gamora is now an RTRavager and no longer remembers her fellow Guardian crew members. The trailer also teases Rocket’s origin and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#T Mobile#Vix#Smart Phone#Ios#En Espa Ol#Televisaunivision#Vod#Paramount#U S Hispanics#Non Hispanic#Americans
Variety

‘Thunderbolts’ to Close Marvel Phase 5, Sets Release Date for 2024

Click here to read the full article. Marvel’s next big team of heroes (or are they villains?) are gearing up to make their debuts. Out of Marvel Studio’s jam-packed panel at San Diego Comic-Con, studio president Keven Feige revealed that a “Thunderbolts” film will close the MCU’s Phase 5, with a release date set for July 26, 2024. News of a “Thunderbolts” movie being in development first broke last month, with Jake Schreier, who previously helmed 2012’s “Robot and Frank” and 2015’s “Paper Towns” on board. Eric Pearson, who penned Marvel’s “Black Widow,” is attached to write the script, with Feige...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Secret Invasion’ Series Gets Spring 2023 Release Date, Comic-Con Exclusive Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Maria Hill is ready to spill some secrets. Cobie Smulders appeared in Hall H to give an exclusive look at the new movie footage, for Comic-Con attendees alone. Fans saw glimpses of Nick Fury emerging from darkness in a heavily wooded area. Also in this sneak peek? Colonel James Rupert “Rhodey” Rhodes. “Like Kevin [Feige] was saying, this is a darker show. It’s going to be an exciting thriller. You’re never going to know who people are — are they a Skrull or are they human,” Smulders said. Earlier in the Hall H presentation Marvel...
MOVIES
Variety

Dan Harmon’s ‘Krapopolis’ Reveals First-Look Clip at Comic-Con: Watch Here (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Krapopolis,” the new Fox animated series from “Community” creator and “Rick and Morty” co-creator Dan Harmon, will launch on Nov. 27 with a special preview episode, followed by the official series premiere in 2023. Harmon and Fox announced the date, and shared a sneak preview with fans, at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. Scroll down to watch a first look at “Krapopolis.” Set in mythical ancient Greece, “Krapopolis” “centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.” The show...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Netflix
CNET

Roku Streaming Stick 4K vs. Roku Express 4K Plus: Is One Better Than the Other?

Roku makes a lot of streaming devices. It currently sells five different streaming players and two streaming soundbars. We've reviewed all Roku's streaming devices, along with rivals from Google, Apple, and Amazon, and picked the Roku Express 4K Plus as our best overall streaming device. That said, the newer Roku Streaming Stick 4K offers Dolby Vision support and is often similarly priced. Which one should you get?
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Verizon Stock Set for Worst Week Since 2008. Time to Buy?

Yesterday it was AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report; today it’s Verizon (VZ) - Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report. The stocks of the country’s two largest telecom companies are uncharacteristically volatile as they report second-quarter earnings. On Thursday, Verizon shares fell 2.9% in sympathy with AT&T's earnings...
STOCKS
CNET

These Banks Have Eliminated or Reduced Overdraft Fees

Overdraft and nonsufficient funds fees disproportionately target vulnerable or struggling households that are regularly low on funds. An overdraft fee is a fine imposed by your bank when you make a purchase or payment and your checking account doesn't have enough money to cover it. Typically, an overdraft fee kicks in when your transaction goes through and your account gets overdrawn, while a nonsufficient funds fee occurs when the bank declines your purchase because of inadequate funds (like a bounced check), and then charges you a returned item fee.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Why the X1 Credit Card Is Worth the Wait

Though I spent six months on the waitlist for the X1 Card*, the wait paid off. The X1 Card offers a host of enticing features unlike any other credit card on the market. The security, rewards and credit-building opportunities with this card are unmatched. You have to request an invite...
CREDITS & LOANS
Variety

‘The Simpsons’ Season 34 to Parody ‘It,’ ‘Ellen,’ ‘Death Note’ and Feature Guest Melissa McCarthy

Click here to read the full article. Krusty the Clown as Pennywise, Stephen King’s evil character from “It,” has become a popular tattoo image. Now, it will become part of “The Simpsons” canon. One of this fall’s two “Treehouse of Horror” episodes will be full-length parody of “It,” “The Simpsons” exec producer Matt Selman revealed on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con. As previously reported, “The Simpsons” will air a double dose of “Treehouse of Horror” episodes this upcoming 34th season. That marks the first time in the show’s history there have been two “Treehouse”-branded episodes in a single Halloween. The first...
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Netflix, Tesla, ASML And Gas Prices - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, July 20:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher On Fading Recession Bets. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Wednesday, while the dollar extended its recent pullback and oil prices fell, as markets reacted to a solid set of corporate earnings that suggest underlying resilience in the world's biggest economy.
STOCKS
Variety

Ryan Gosling Discovered a Ken Doll in the Dirt Right After Getting ‘Barbie’ Offer: ‘Best Script I’ve Ever Read’

Ryan Gosling said on “The Tonight Show” that Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s “Barbie” screenplay is “the best script I’ve ever read,” but that’s not what made him finally agree to Gerwig’s offer to star in the movie as Ken. It turns out the universe gave Gosling a bit of a push, as the actor discovered one of his daughter’s Ken dolls face down in the dirt almost immediately after being offered the “Barbie” movie.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Sandman’ Trailer: Boyd Holbrook’s the Corinthian and Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer Are Dream’s Nightmares

Click here to read the full article. “The Sandman” is almost here to wake you up. Netflix released a new trailer for the TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s iconic graphic novel series during the show’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday. In the video, which comes just under two weeks out from the series’ Aug. 5 premiere, Tom Sturridge’s Sandman, who more commonly goes by Dream, is facing some true walking nightmares while sorting through the chaos brought on the world by the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie). The former is a monstrous being that looks like...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

72K+
Followers
57K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy