T-Mobile Giving Customers TelevisaUnivision’s ViX+ Streaming Service Free for One Year

T-Mobile is uncorking a special new offer for streaming en español.

The wireless carrier announced a deal with TelevisaUnivision giving new and existing T-Mobile customers one year free of ViX+, the media company’s new Spanish-language subscription VOD package. Set to launch July 21 , ViX+ will regularly cost $6.99/month in the U.S. — a nearly $84 value for T-Mobile subs who take the offer.

In the first year, ViX+ will be stocked with 10,000 hours of original series, telenovelas, movies, news and live sports, all in Spanish — including more than 4,000 hours of live soccer in the U.S. ViX+ will be available starting in mid-August to T-Mobile postpaid and T-Mobile Home Internet customers (including T-Mobile for Business customers) on eligible phone plans, as well as to Metro by T-Mobile customers with unlimited plans. (More info at this link .)

The “ViX+ on Us” perk is in addition to T-Mobile’s bundling of Netflix (either the Basic or Standard tier, depending on a customer’s mobile plan) and its offer of one year free of Apple TV+ and Paramount+ . T-Mobile sees a sizable audience hungry for ViX+’s Spanish-language programming — for example, U.S. Hispanics spent 34% of time spent watching TV on streaming platforms versus 25% for non-Hispanic white Americans, per Nielsen data from July 2021.

Terms of the deal between T-Mobile and TelevisaUnivision for the ViX+ giveaway aren’t being disclosed. Typically in such arrangements, the distributor pays a wholesale per-subscriber fee to the content provider.

“While AT&T and Verizon are actually raising prices on their longtime customers, we’re doing things the Un-carrier way and giving our customers more without the added cost,” Mike Sievert, T-Mobile president and CEO, said in a statement.

ViX+ original series at launch include “María Félix, La Doña,” “La Mujer del Diablo” and docuseries “Mi Vecino El Cartel” from executive producer Selena Gomez. Exclusive film premieres in July on ViX+ include “Enfermo Amor” and “Mirreyes contra Godinez 2, ‘El Retiro.’” In addition to featuring live Liga MX matches, ViX+ is the only Spanish-language streaming service in the U.S. with coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League matches. ViX+ is also the Spanish-language home of all UEFA National Team competitions including the UEFA Nations League, Euro Qualifiers, UEFA Euro and the Finalissima.

ViX+ exclusive content in production include the Salma Hayek-produced romantic fantasy feature “Quiero tu Vida” (“I Want Your Life”), romantic series “Travesuras de la Niña Mala” (“Bad Girl”), adapted from the 2006 novel written by Mario Vargas Llosa, and YA action-horror-comedy series “Pinches Momias,” produced with Propagate Fuego. ViX+ customers also get access to everything on ViX, the free, ad-supported tier that has more than 100 channels, 40,000 hours of on-demand programing, and live news and sports.

“We are delighted that T-Mobile is bringing the massive value of ViX+ to its customers,” said Wade Davis, CEO of TelevisaUnivision, which was formed earlier this year by the merger of Univision and Televisa. “ViX+ is the only service built exclusively to represent and serve the Hispanic culture and the collaboration with T-Mobile will be the first to bring this service to its customer base.”