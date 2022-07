In Key West next to the Catholic basilica, a structure of coral rocks in the shape of a grotto has endured for 100 years. "There are people here, night and day, praying," said Father John Baker, rector of St. Mary Star of the Sea Basilica and pastor of the parish. "It's beautiful to see. They do it with the utmost of humility and sincerity. So it has become a place that is ours. For whatever purpose we see fit."

