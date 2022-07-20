ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

The Fort Collins Symphony Presents Beethoven Summer Festival Concert

By Jonson Kuhn
 3 days ago

The Fort Collins Symphony (FCS), under the baton of Maestro Wes Kenney, presents an all-Beethoven Summer Festival at 7 pm on Friday, August 12 in the auditorium at Timberline Church (2908 S. Timberline Road, Fort Collins). Internationally renowned pianist David Korevaar joins the FCS to perform Beethoven’s Concerto No....

northfortynews.com

