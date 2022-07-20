The Fort Collins Symphony Presents Beethoven Summer Festival Concert

It was a blazing hot summer day in Fort Collins, but trumpet master Chris Botti cooled things down a little in the evening at the Gardens on Spring Creek on July 9. It started with jazz, the cool, smooth sound that Botti, recognized as the top-selling instrumental artist in America, is often associated with. On his instrument, Botti’s tone is polished, floating like a bird high in the air.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO