St. Paul ordinance set 3 percent cap on rent increases — but exemption requests are mounting
By Tim Nelson
mprnews.org
3 days ago
Last fall, it looked simple. Voters in St. Paul approved a strict new rule for raising rents in the city. "We're the taxpayers, we're the citizens. This is a democracy. We said 3 percent," said Hannah Gray, who lives in Union Flats, a 217-unit subsidized housing development a block off of...
I read with great interest the SPARK letter from Benita Warns in Sunday’s Opinion section. I am paraphrasing some of her text. This “Saint Paul All Ready for Kindergarten” is a great idea, but not at the expense of ANOTHER property tax increase. When the canvassers did not receive the required signatures to be put on the ballot, they decided to attempt to bring this to the City Council to vote on this without regard to the proper channels that have already failed.
St. Paul tenants seek appeal as low-income landlord granted rent cap exemptions. Tenants of a low-income apartment building thought their days of massive rent increases were over thanks to a new rent cap rule in St. Paul. But not long after the law went into effect this spring, they discovered their landlord had received an exemption.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans applied for frontline worker bonus payments, which the legislature passed this spring to honor the contributions of those who couldn't work from home during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to apply for the payments was 5 p.m. Friday. According to state officials, 1,199,512 applications were received over the last 45 days. Gov. Tim Walz signed the Frontline Worker Payments bill into law on April 29. The bonus checks were something lawmakers promised for months, although Republicans and Democrats butted heads over which workers should qualify and how much they should receive. The bill...
It should come as no surprise that Minneapolis and St. Paul are the two biggest cities in the state of Minnesota, but who comes in third place? Where does St. Cloud rank?. Here's a look at the most populated cities in the state according to 2020 census data.
MINNESOTA-On Wednesday, 7,470 enrolled citizens of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe (MCT) voted in a non-binding referendum on whether to remove or keep the blood quantum requirement to be enrolled in the tribe, and whether the six member tribes of the MCT can determine their own membership requirements individually. "A non-binding...
Members of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe have voted in a historic advisory referendum to eliminate a requirement that enrolled members must have 25 percent tribal blood. Out of nearly 7,800 ballots cast, 64 percent of voters said the “blood quantum” requirement should be removed from the tribe's constitution, which was adopted under pressure from the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs in the early 1960s.
Many people are just one medical emergency away from a financial crisis. A hundred million Americans live with medical debt, according to a survey by Kaiser Family Foundation. To pay off medical bills, many people have taken on other debt, including credit cards, personal bank loans, or loans from family and friends. Medical debt creates stress and prevents people from renting homes and buying cars. It makes people less likely to seek the medical care they need. It contributes to bankruptcy.
As food costs climb, government leaders are providing healthy foods for children through the summer. This month, up to $180 million federal dollars, will go to the families of schoolchildren throughout the state. The Department of Human Services estimates 410,000 Minnesota children will receive assistance. "Summer P-EBT is a federal...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — Xcel Energy has started gathering public input on its plan to build one of Minnesota’s largest transmission line projects in recent years. The utility company has proposed building a 140-mile power line that would run from Becker in the north to Lyon County to the south.
DULUTH, MN-- Residents will have one more chance to weigh in on a proposal that could increase your electric bill. Back in November, Minnesota Power proposed an 18% rate increase for its customers. Which comes out to nearly $15 more a month for the average customer. Minnesota Power will hold...
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll soon be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
Minnesota's Department of Labor has received more than 1,075,000 applications for the state's new $500 million frontline worker pay fund ahead of Friday's deadline. The big picture: Interest in the $750 bonus checks, meant to serve as a thank you for Minnesotans who worked in essential in-person roles in the early days of the pandemic, has far exceeded lawmakers' estimate for the population of qualified workers.Why it matters: If more than 667,000 applicants end up qualifying, the size of the individual payments will shrink. The intrigue: While officials have started the process of vetting the applications, the Department of Labor...
Amid rising crime that Republicans are using as a campaign issue against him, Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday that state lawmakers should agree to return to the Minnesota Capitol in a special session to fund crime fighting efforts. On Thursday Walz highlighted the work of the Minnesota State Patrol and...
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are searching for an individual they believe robbed two Twin Cities fitness studios three times in less than one week.Pure Barre Locations in St. Paul and Minneapolis saw the break-ins happen between Friday, July 15, and early morning the following Thursday."We thought it was a one-time thing," said studio lead Rachel Raeon, regarding the first break-in at the St. Paul location. "I think we just didn't imagine him coming back, truly, he'd taken all the things of value."The break-ins at the Minneapolis North Loop location where Raeon teaches were each caught on camera. The culprit is...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A number of Minnesota cities are temporarily banning THC edibles after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, within the last week, St. Joseph and Marshall approved moratoriums that give time to draft ordinances to regulate manufacturing and sales of edibles.
I completely understand WHY there are so many people against smoking in most places outdoors. This isn't anything new by any means. In North Dakota, the laws are pretty simple about smoking. You can receive a fine if you light up a cig in an area where it is prohibited. It's been almost ten years since North Dakota's Free Law became effective - according to fdhu.org the Free Law "... advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment" I smoke cigars now and then, and I completely understand those that disdain second-hand smoke, especially from a stogie. However, I also believe that there should be more places where you can relax and smoke inside, like a cigar bar. Now you can't even smoke in your own car if you lived in this small town in Minnesota.
Hennepin County public defender Abigail Cerra was tapped to defend a man in 2013 after he had an altercation with a plain clothes Minneapolis Police Department officer, which led to four misdemeanor charges, including obstructing the legal process. Cerra tried to get any past discipline records against the officer, Sgt....
(KNSI) — A Minnesota chef and restaurant owner testified on Capitol Hill Tuesday to discuss soaring crime rates and how they affect communities and small businesses. Brian Ingram owns Hope Breakfast Bar in St. Paul, which has been robbed seven times in the last year. He explained to the panel the measures he has had to take just so his staff and customers can feel safe, including “Shortening our hours, even bringing in our staff a little later. We have a breakfast restaurant that used to open at 6:00 a.m., and now we’ve pushed that back to 7:00 a.m. just because we wanted it to be light out before our staff would come in; restaurants closing at 10:00. We have a pub that would primarily do business late night, that is now closed.”
Law enforcement agencies across the state will begin training for how to spot and investigate labor trafficking in Minnesota beginning this fall. Labor trafficking is exploiting someone for financial gain by compelling them to work or provide services against their will. The crime does not require that the perpetrator cross state lines and is not the same as trafficking people.
Comments / 4