King County elections official asks Sheriff to investigate signs posted near ballot boxes

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown and Washington State Secretary of State Steve Hobbs issued statements regarding “surveillance” signs recently placed near ballot drop boxes in the area. Their statements come after King County Elections denounced signs placed near ballot boxes that appear to be...
SEATTLE — State officials held a roundtable discussion Thursday morning to discuss what they say are likely false narratives surrounding the 2022 elections in Washington. Officials from the Secretary of State Elections Division, the University of Washington Center for an Informed Public and Secretary of State Steve Hobbs met in South Lake Union.
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story described Amber Krabach as being sympathetic to QAnon. Krabach has denied association with the conspiracy theory and political movement. As reported by Crosscut, Krabach has posted QAnon messages and images on social media, including the movement’s slogan: “where we go one, we go all.”
It’s a sizable amount of money. There are a number of outstanding questions to be answered. Healthy skepticism, at this juncture, is warranted. Still, let’s not make this more complicated than it is: There’s a lot to like about a proposal championed by Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier and other Republicans in county government to build a 20-acre, $50 million microhome village that would provide residence to roughly 200 to 300 people experiencing chronic homelessness in our community.
KING COUNTY, Wash. — While primary voting is well underway, voters in a Ballard neighborhood noticed something new when dropping off their ballots. Over the weekend, some voters noticed signs that started to pop up around a dozen ballot boxes in King County. The signs read in red letters:...
In the space of a week this July, one Black campaign staffer suffered a racist confrontation while canvassing in Snohomish County, and another Black candidate was shot with a BB gun while putting out yard signs in south King County. These latest episodes of hostility on the campaign trail prompted...
Saying it's time for the state to up its game in recruiting law enforcement officers, Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced a proposal to create four regional police training campuses so new cops aren't forced to take 19 weeks of classes far from home. The planned expansion of the Criminal...
King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn spearheaded a push for the county to declare fentanyl a “public health emergency,” with the decision passing unanimously earlier this week. “It’s just incredible that the decriminalization of drugs and drug dealers, including drug dealers who are dealing fentanyl and killing people, is...
Seattle, Wash., July 22, 2022 – Two residents of Marysville were arrested yesterday in an early morning raid following an investigation into parts shipped from China that could be used to make counterfeit oxycodone and fentanyl pills, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Jose Eduardo Garnica and Lauren Malina Wilson, appeared in U.S. District Court today charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute fentanyl, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Both remain detained at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac pending additional hearings.
The Department of Commerce asked nonprofits from five counties, including King County, to submit spending proposals for a $144 million pot reserved to clear encampments from state-owned property, much of it alongside highways. The accepted proposals, which were due Thursday, will signal whether Washington plans to double-down on disruptive sweeps...
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A couple who survived a horrifying head-on crash with their unborn baby is demanding to know why a repeat offender was released from jail even though he had an outstanding arrest warrant that had been issued in another county. Although Ronnie D. Smeland II, 31,...
BURIEN – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and law enforcement leaders Thursday announced a proposal to expand basic law enforcement training at new regional campuses statewide. The campuses will be in Pasco, Vancouver, Everett, and Bellingham. Inslee said having the regional campuses gives trainees more time at home and lessens...
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has announced his pick for the new civilian director of the Seattle Police Department’s Office of Police Accountability, which investigates police misconduct and recommends discipline to the police chief. Harrell’s nomination of Gino Betts, an assistant state’s attorney in Cook County,...
MARYSVILLE, WA - Two residents of Marysville, Washington have been arrested following an investigation into parts shipped from China that could be used to make counterfeit oxycodone pills, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown has announced. Jose Eduardo Garnica and Lauren Malina Wilson both appeared in U.S. District Court Thursday facing charges...
(The Center Square) – Police staffing levels in Washington have reached a crisis point, according to Steven D. Strachan, executive director of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. The Crime in Washington 2021 report, released today by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, paints a picture of rising violent crime amid an exodus of officers from the law enforcement profession.
Pierce County officials said they have a new plan to combat homelessness that could serve as a model for other counties across the state. The plan would spend $50 million to build a tiny home community. While the approach may sound familiar, officials say it has some new components. “Every...
Leavenworth, Washington, is nestled in the North Cascades just a couple hours from Seattle. But with shops that look like gingerbread houses selling lederhosen and cuckoo clocks, it almost feels like you’re thousands of miles away in a real Bavarian village. “People here are very independent," said Marco Aurilio,...
BREMERTON – The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Bremerton Police Department (BPD), Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), and Port Orchard Police Department (POPD) are conducting the second of four “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol in the five-mile radius of Gorst this Thursday, July 21, 2022. The focus area includes West Bremerton and areas of Port Orchard.
BNBuilders has confirmed three individuals were terminated recently for their alleged involvement in an incident at a construction site in Redmond, where a noose was found with a Black carpenter’s name on it. “I’m embarrassed. Mad. It was not what a union carpenter is. We are respectful of others....
When people are considering a move to another city, they also have to consider the perks of the county, too. That's why Stacker found the best counties to live in every state, including Washington. "Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Washington using rankings from Niche,"...
