King County elections official asks Sheriff to investigate signs posted near ballot boxes

It’s a sizable amount of money. There are a number of outstanding questions to be answered. Healthy skepticism, at this juncture, is warranted. Still, let’s not make this more complicated than it is: There’s a lot to like about a proposal championed by Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier and other Republicans in county government to build a 20-acre, $50 million microhome village that would provide residence to roughly 200 to 300 people experiencing chronic homelessness in our community.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO