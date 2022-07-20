ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

King County elections official asks Sheriff to investigate signs posted near ballot boxes

By asmith
KGMI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE, Wash. – A King County elections official has asked the sheriff to investigate after signs were posted near ballot boxes warning voters they...

kgmi.com

Tri-City Herald

Pierce County Republicans have a $50 million homelessness plan. It deserves a shot

It’s a sizable amount of money. There are a number of outstanding questions to be answered. Healthy skepticism, at this juncture, is warranted. Still, let’s not make this more complicated than it is: There’s a lot to like about a proposal championed by Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier and other Republicans in county government to build a 20-acre, $50 million microhome village that would provide residence to roughly 200 to 300 people experiencing chronic homelessness in our community.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
King County, WA
Elections
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Two Marysville residents arrested in early morning drug raid

Seattle, Wash., July 22, 2022 – Two residents of Marysville were arrested yesterday in an early morning raid following an investigation into parts shipped from China that could be used to make counterfeit oxycodone and fentanyl pills, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Jose Eduardo Garnica and Lauren Malina Wilson, appeared in U.S. District Court today charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute fentanyl, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Both remain detained at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac pending additional hearings.
The Stranger

Governor Inslee Created a Slush Fund for Sweeps

The Department of Commerce asked nonprofits from five counties, including King County, to submit spending proposals for a $144 million pot reserved to clear encampments from state-owned property, much of it alongside highways. The accepted proposals, which were due Thursday, will signal whether Washington plans to double-down on disruptive sweeps...
KING COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Inslee proposes regional police academies

BURIEN – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and law enforcement leaders Thursday announced a proposal to expand basic law enforcement training at new regional campuses statewide. The campuses will be in Pasco, Vancouver, Everett, and Bellingham. Inslee said having the regional campuses gives trainees more time at home and lessens...
BURIEN, WA
The Skanner News

Seattle Mayor Nominates New Director of Police Board

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has announced his pick for the new civilian director of the Seattle Police Department’s Office of Police Accountability, which investigates police misconduct and recommends discipline to the police chief. Harrell’s nomination of Gino Betts, an assistant state’s attorney in Cook County,...
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Two Western Washington Residents Arrested Following Discovery of Fentanyl Pill Manufacturing Lab

MARYSVILLE, WA - Two residents of Marysville, Washington have been arrested following an investigation into parts shipped from China that could be used to make counterfeit oxycodone pills, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown has announced. Jose Eduardo Garnica and Lauren Malina Wilson both appeared in U.S. District Court Thursday facing charges...
MARYSVILLE, WA
The Center Square

Washington Sheriffs: We have a public safety staffing crisis

(The Center Square) – Police staffing levels in Washington have reached a crisis point, according to Steven D. Strachan, executive director of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. The Crime in Washington 2021 report, released today by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, paints a picture of rising violent crime amid an exodus of officers from the law enforcement profession.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

In WA's hottest congressional race, look to Leavenworth

Leavenworth, Washington, is nestled in the North Cascades just a couple hours from Seattle. But with shops that look like gingerbread houses selling lederhosen and cuckoo clocks, it almost feels like you’re thousands of miles away in a real Bavarian village. “People here are very independent," said Marco Aurilio,...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
wa.gov

Kitsap law enforcement conduct second of four Thursday ‘HiVE’ patrols near Gorst

BREMERTON – The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Bremerton Police Department (BPD), Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), and Port Orchard Police Department (POPD) are conducting the second of four “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol in the five-mile radius of Gorst this Thursday, July 21, 2022. The focus area includes West Bremerton and areas of Port Orchard.
BREMERTON, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

This Is The Best County To Live In Washington

When people are considering a move to another city, they also have to consider the perks of the county, too. That's why Stacker found the best counties to live in every state, including Washington. "Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Washington using rankings from Niche,"...

