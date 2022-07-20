ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Wichita Falls and Workforce Solutions host job fair

By Courtney Delaney
 3 days ago
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls and Workforce Solutions North Texas are partnering to host an in-person community job fair.

The job fair is taking place at the MPEC on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This job fair represents over local 2,300 job openings from local employers.

The event is free and there is no registration required to attend. Employers are also bringing in donations to help support the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and Phased In.

If you need assistance with your resume, what to expect while attending a job fair, or how to present yourself and your strengths when meeting prospective employers, call our Workforce Solutions North Texas team at 940-322-1801 (option 2). Workforce Services Solutions offers career workshops virtually and in-person for free.

Workforce Solutions is led by a local board consisting of volunteer members, a majority of which come from private industry. It is part of a statewide system of local boards which set policy and oversee expenditures of funds in their individual areas. These boards are non-profit and receive funding from the U.S. Department of Labor through the Texas Workforce Commission.

For details on Workforce Solutions North Texas and the services offered in coordination with its network of other local workforce development boards across Texas, call 940-767-1432 or visit www.ntxworksolutions.org.

