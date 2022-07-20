Full Custom Kodiak Crew Cab To Be Sold at MAG Auctions in Reno

This 2005 Custom Chevy Kodiak Crew Cab was built to get the job done!

The Chevy Kodiak pickup truck is a range of medium duty trucks made by the Chevrolet division of GM from the 1980s, through to 2009/ In the three generations that were made, GM made the Kodiak to meet the needs of those in vocational professions. Examples like this 2005 Custom Chevy Kodiak Crew Cab are fantastic examples of a work truck meets custom build, and it is headed to the Motorsport Auction Group (MAG Auctions) Reno Hot August Nights auction in August.

In 2005, Chevy was well into the third generation of the Chevy Kodiak. This example is a 4x4 Crew Cab Duramax diesel powered behemoth, that has an automatic transmission, and it’s fully loaded. It rolls on a custom suspension lift with king shocks, and is coated in custom And Orange paint. On the inside, you’ll find an all custom leather interior with wood grain. It has custom 24-inch wheels and tires, and drop-down power steps. It has a lot of upgrades throughout, including a custom sound system, and tinted glass. See more information and pictures here.

Motorsport Auction Group (MAG Auctions) is back in Reno during Hot August Nights on August 4th-6th.