Shelby, NC

760 Horsepower Shelby To Be Sold at Maple Brother's Auction in August

By Elizabeth Puckett
 3 days ago
2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 has only been driven 11 miles!

There are very few cars out there as impressive as the GT500. The new Mustang Shelby GT500 debuted in the fall of 2019 as the most powerful street-legal Ford ever, yes, ever. A supercharged 5.2-liter engine was designed to push the Mustang like a rocket ship with over 700 horses leaving the engine to move the rear tires. The winning formula makes the 2021 GT500 a sub-11-second monster in the quarter-mile, and a 0-60 mph of mid-three seconds.

“Carroll was always working on the next faster Shelby, I think he would love this Mustang more than any other,” said Jim Farley, Ford president, global markets. “A takedown artist, the new Shelby GT500 will surprise supercar owners with its Ford Performance racing tech, supercharged engine, and visceral swagger.”

Backing the powerful engine is a segment-first dual-clutch transmission from a 7-speed Tremec and the high-tech Stang rides on a race-tuned active chassis with drive modes, normal, slippery, sport, drag, and track, that make it the most advanced Mustang ever made.

Every part of the design of the Mustang is purpose-built for performance. “With a double front grille opening and 50 percent more cooling pack airflow versus the Shelby GT350, along with the most advanced aero components and downforce we’ve ever offered, every millimeter of Shelby GT500’s fastback design is aimed at improving performance,” said Melvin Betancourt, Ford design manager.

This example is equipped with the Technology package - B&O 12 speaker sound system, as well as the GT500 Excl trim package. It has only 11 miles on the clock, and it begging to be driven, or added to your Ford Mustang collection.

Maple Brother's Kansas City sale will take place on August 12th & 13th, 2022. The sale will be held at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Consignments and Bidder Registration information can be found at https://www.maplebrothersauction.com.

