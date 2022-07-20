ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD chases theft suspect through Times Square on horseback

By Tim Haberski
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRqse_0gmE8A8a00

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (WBRE/WYOU) — The NYPD released body camera footage Tuesday of a special operations horse-mounted police officer chasing a theft suspect through Times Square.

Police say the suspect robbed a sunglass glass vendor Saturday evening. In the video, when confronted by the officer, the suspect takes off running down the sidewalk and into traffic.

The horse takes chase and follows the suspect, who is quickly apprehended by nearby officers.

All of your NYPD officers are involved in crime reduction, even the four-legged ones ,” the police department said in a social media post.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Two Dead, Found Blocks and Minutes Apart in NYC Overnight Violence

Two people are dead — one in a shooting, the other a stabbing — in fatal assaults that occurred approximately 20 minutes from each other and a handful of blocks apart in Manhattan overnight, according to the NYPD. Authorities said 35-year-old James Johnson was gunned down in front...
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Woman Sought in Thursday Morning Newark Armed Robbery

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for a woman wanted for an armed robbery early Thursday morning. According to Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave III, Yolanda K. Edwards, 49, of Newark is wanted in connection for the incident. According to the Newark Department of Public...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
PIX11

Air rifles in TikTok trend, found by Bronx shooting illegal: NYPD

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday issued a warning against carrying Bead Blasters air rifles used in TikTok’s “Orbeez Challenge,” after a similar weapon was found near the scene of a city correction officer’s alleged fatal shooting of a Bronx teenager. It’s still unclear if the teen actually had the bead […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Times Square#Theft#Horse#Mounted Police#Nexstar Media Inc
fox5ny.com

Man falls on subway tracks, catches on fire

NEW YORK - A homeless man is dead after he fell onto the tracks in a Times Square subway station on Thursday morning and was electrocuted. The man's clothing reportedly caught on fire in the incident. It happened just after 7:30 a.m. at the W. 42nd. St. and Port Authority...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Newark duo arrested for armed carjacking of Secaucus woman, 66, in Walmart parking lot

A Newark duo was arrested for an armed carjacking of a Secaucus woman, 66, in the Walmart parking lot yesterday afternoon, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Xavier Cenpin and Caliente Gaillard, both 19 and of Newark, are charged with armed carjacking, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed carjacking, armed robbery, and receiving stolen property, Miller said in a statement.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
fox5ny.com

3 people shot outside Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK - The NYPD says three males were shot on a Brooklyn sidewalk on Wednesday. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in front of 1115 Rutland Rd. outside the Sutter Av.-Rutland Rd. subway station in Brownsville. EMS took the victims to Brookdale Hospital. Their conditions were not known. Three men...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Gunman Captured In Newark Shooting: Police

A Newark man is facing multiple charges for shooting another man after a fight in May, authorities said. Alfuquan Huey was arrested on a warrant Wednesday, June 8, on Broad Street, Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said. The 25-year-old man got into a fight with another man and...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

4 arrested, 3 loaded guns seized by Jersey City police

Four people, including two teens, were arrested and three loaded handguns were recovered by Jersey City police Monday night, authorities said. The arrests and gun seizures were made on Fremont Street, near the Booker T. Washington public housing complex, at 7 p.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. “It is...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

FBI lists international student who lived in Jersey City on most-wanted list as missing person

The FBI is listing an international student who lived in Jersey City on the most-wanted list as a missing person -- more than three years after she disappeared. The FBI says Mayushi Bhaga, 28, was a student at the New York Institute of Technology, attending on an F1 student visa. She was last seen leaving her Jersey City apartment on April 29, 2019 with colorful pajama pants and a black T-shirt.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy