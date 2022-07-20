ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Celebration for ATM kitten’s rescue and adoption

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23g87B_0gmE7veE00

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Regions says due to unforeseen circumstances, the donation announcement scheduled for July 21 has been postponed. They will share a new date as soon as possible.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Regions Bank in Fort Smith announced a financial contribution to Fort Smith Animal Haven in celebration of the successful kitten rescue from a Regions ATM on July 7, which has since been adopted.

According to a press release, the donation will benefit services and supplies for animals served by the nonprofit. The contribution also aligns with an adoption campaign FS Animal Haven is hosting on Friday, July 22.

The male kitten, named Cash, was rescued by the Fort Smith Fire Department after being stuck in the ATM earlier this month. He was fostered by the service before being recently adopted.

The event will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. at FS Animal Haven, located at 4800 S. 46th St. on July 21.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Arkansas animal shelters hosting free pet adoptions this weekend

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Best Friends Lifesaving Center (BFLC) has partnered with over 550 animal shelters and rescue partners nationwide for an adoption campaign. This campaign is in an effort to encourage people to adopt pets from local shelters. Eight Arkansas shelters and Best Friends Lifesaving Center will be participating...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Sheep finds a new deer family

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s definitely not something you see every day. A woman stopped to get a video of deer running across the road in Fayetteville Wednesday, July 20. That’s when she spotted a sheep that seems to think it was a deer. “That day, I saw...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Society
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
City
Cash, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Society
Fort Smith, AR
Lifestyle
City
Fort Smith, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atm#Pet Lover#Cat Rescue Adoption#Regions Bank#Fs Animal Haven#Nexstar Media Inc
5newsonline.com

Arkansas families having to apply for free lunch program

ARKANSAS, USA — Food insecurity continues to be a problem in Arkansas and because of that many families rely on the free and reduced lunch program. But this year the program is going to look a little different. In the last two years, because of a federal grant in...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
fayettevilleflyer.com

Build your dream home on Happy Hollow Road in Fayetteville

If you’ve been looking for a place to build the home of your wildest dreams in Fayetteville, Flyer Homes may have just the spot for you. Two nearly 1-acre lots on the southeast side of Mount Sequoyah are now available at 293 South Happy Hollow Road in Fayetteville. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy