New surge, same challenges

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is among the biggest donors to a super PAC devoted to torpedoing Missouri Republican Eric Greitens’ Senate campaign. The second-term governor, who hails from one of the wealthiest megadonor families in the Republican Party, has contributed $250,000 to Show Me Values, according to campaign finance disclosures released late Wednesday. Ricketts was the second-largest contributor to the organization, which launched in late June with the sole mission of stopping Greitens, a disgraced former governor who stepped down from his post in 2018 amid allegations that he had sexually assaulted his hairdresser, from winning the Aug. 2 GOP Senate primary.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO