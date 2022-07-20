ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Votes to Enshrine Marriage Equality in Federal Law

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) voted to pass the Respect for Marriage Act – legislation to enshrine marriage equality for same-sex and interracial couples into federal law. The bill would also formally repeal the discriminatory Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and provide additional legal protections for marriage equality. Despite...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 11

Al42
3d ago

What's wrong with a marriage between a man and a woman? Has this world become reprobate. Romans 1.

Reply(7)
7
Related
CNN

House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage in effort to counter Supreme Court

CNN — The Democrat-led House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to pass a bill that would enshrine protections for same-sex marriage into federal law. The bipartisan final vote was 267 to 157 with 47 Republicans joining with Democrats to vote for the bill. It’s not clear, however, whether the bill can pass the Senate where at least 10 Republicans would need to join with Democrats to overcome the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Same-sex marriage bill faces uncertain future in the Senate

(The Center Square) – The U.S. House passed a bill to codify same-sex marriage late Tuesday, but whether it will pass the Senate remains up in the air. The “Respect for Marriage Act” passed the House 267-157 with 47 Republicans voting in favor. The legislation would overturn the Defense of Marriage Act, signed into law by former President Bill Clinton in 1996, which defined marriage as a union between one man and one woman. That law has been largely gutted by the Supreme Court but still remains on the books.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Rolling Stone

House Passes Bill to Protect Marriage Equality

The Democrat-led House voted to pass the Respect for Marriage Act bill on Tuesday, which would recognize same-sex marriages at the federal level. The legislation would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act of 1996, which defines marriage as being between a man and a woman. The latter was struck down in 2015 with a court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges that made same-sex marriage a right under the 14th Amendment, but the 1996 act is still in the books.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Federalism and the Respect for Marriage Act

Yesterday, the House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act. The broad bipartisan support it got (47 Republicans joining all the Democrats) suggests it might well pass the Senate, too. The bill is primarily motivated by fears that the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs case also presages a reversal of Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 ruling striking down state laws barring same-sex marriage. For reasons I summarized here, I think that is highly unlikely to happen. See also co-blogger Dale Carpenter's analysis of that issue.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Cruz: Supreme Court’s marriage equality ruling was ‘clearly wrong’

Last week, several GOP senators tried to reassure the public that the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade wouldn’t affect other civil rights. Issues such as marriage equality and contraception access, the Republicans said, are not seriously at risk. And yet, for all the assumptions about the...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Cheri Bustos
CBS LA

Democrats moving forward with bill aimed at giving marriage rights

After the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, many liberals believe same-sex marriage will be the next to go. It was euphoria for families across the country when marriage equality became the law of the land in 2015, thanks to former President Barack Obama. But times have changed since 2015 and there are now fears that the Supreme Court could overturn same-sex marriage rights just like they did with Roe v. Wade in the Dobb's case."It is my firm belief that the Dobb's decision is just the beginning of what is an agenda that is about also attacking other rights...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POLITICO

Kinzinger on Trump’s ‘supreme violation’

TGIF, Illinois. The president has Covid, but it’s going to be OK. Here’s why Joe Biden’s case is different than Donald Trump’s. The committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack returned to prime time Thursday night — and starring in this cliff-hanger episode was Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who's railed on former President Donald Trump's involvement since the rioters finally left the Capitol.
CHICAGO, IL
thetrace.org

Illinois Is One of 19 States With a Red Flag Law. It Has Used It Sparingly.

Illinois is one of 19 states with a red flag law. It has used it sparingly. In 2019, the state enacted a law allowing concerned family members or the police to petition a court to temporarily confiscate a person’s guns if they are deemed a threat to themselves or others. But state data analyzed by The Wall Street Journal shows that the law was invoked 37 times to seize guns in 2021 and 51 times in 2020. By comparison, Florida, California, and New York used the orders far more aggressively — 2,354; 984; and 255 times in 2020, respectively. In Lake County, Illinois, where the Highland Park shooting took place, authorities didn’t use the red flag law in 2021, and used it once in 2020. While police investigated the Highland Park shooter over alleged violent threats on two occasions in 2019, he later legally bought guns and a red flag order was never initiated against him. From the Trace: In 2019, we reported that Illinois also infrequently used the law and that many advocates were trying to increase public awareness efforts.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Same Sex Marriage#Marriage Equality#Politics Legislative#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics State#Politics Congress#House#Republicans#Americans#The Supreme Court#Obergefell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Relationships
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge denies request to lift restrictions of Pennsylvania woman involved in January 6 riot

MECHANICSBURG (KDKA) - A judge has refused to lift restrictions for a Mechanicsburg woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6 riots at the Capitol. 23-year-old Riley Williams had requested for some of the conditions of her release to be lifted, including home detention, wearing an ankle monitor, and limited usage of electronics. Her lawyer argued the requirements were "unduly burdensome." A judge said that Williams is not fully compliant with the terms of her release and is considered to be a flight risk. She is expected to go to trial next year. 
MECHANICSBURG, PA
CBS News

Trump claims "persecution" of him would "immediately stop" if he decided not to run for political office

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if he did not pursue the presidency again, Washington would leave him alone. "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," Trump said at a rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Friday night. "But that is not what I do. I can't do that, I can't do that. Can't do that. Because I love this country and I love you."
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy