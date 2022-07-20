ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lilly Singh Strikes Blink49 Studios & Bell Media Pact

By Max Goldbart
 3 days ago
Lilly Singh Shayan Asgharnia

Lilly Singh has struck a long-term pact with John Morayniss’ Blink49 Studios and Canada’s Bell Media.

The Muppets Mayhem star’s Unicorn Island Productions will forge shows with the two producers in a first-look global scripted and second look non-scripted deal, focusing on showcasing underrepresented communities.

Singh is best known for hosting NBC late-night series A Little Late with Lilly Singh between 2019 and 2021.

The projects will be spearheaded by Singh and Polly Auritt, Head of Development at Unicorn Island Productions, as well as Carolyn Newman, Executive Vice President, Global Scripted and Virginia Rankin, Executive Producer for Blink49 Studios. Projects developed under the pact will be executive produced by Singh, Auritt, Newman and Rankin with Blink49 Studios handling production and worldwide distribution.

Singh described Canadian outfits Blink49 and Bell Media as “likeminded champions of underrepresented voices,” adding: “With their support, I’m looking forward to bringing compelling and inclusive stories to audiences around the world.”

Blink49 CEO Morayniss called Singh and Auritt “passionate storytellers, particularly when it comes to underrepresented voices in our media landscape.”

Canada’s Got Talent host Singh is starring in Disney+’s The Muppets Mayhem and hosted the likes of Peacock’s Sketchy Times With Lilly Singh, along with developing Unicorn Island’s upcoming The Mindful Adventures of Unicorn Island for YouTube Originals Kids & Family.

Blink49 launched last year and has already set about signing up major talent, including The Walking Dead: World Beyond co-EP Ben Sokolowski and Lucifer exec Sheri Elwood.

